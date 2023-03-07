Sensedia and Tektree Collaborate to Present How API Management Connects Legacy and Modern Systems

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API and microservice solutions, today announced their upcoming webinar, “How to Join Legacy and Modern Systems through API Management,” in collaboration with Tektree, a global technology services and consulting firm. The event will take place on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 1pm EST. Featured experts include Ken Ballou, US Director, Sensedia; Filipe Torqueto, Head of Solutions USA, Sensedia; and Sai Kastury, Director of Cloud & Digital BU, Tektree.

Viewers will learn from industry leaders who share how to tackle and streamline API strategy to deal with complex API ecosystems. API management is a hot topic as industry vertical customers increasingly adopt microservices and cloud-native architectures to achieve agility and productivity. However, legacy systems hold a big and important part of the company data that needs to be evolved and maintained. This combination increases the complexity of integrations, making the API ecosystem more vulnerable to security breaches, causing delays in the delivery process and disrupting the company’s business strategy if not appropriately planned.

Sensedia’s API management solution enables and protects legacy data while accelerating integration, allowing customers to focus on the business they need to deliver. TekTree reviews client goals and combines technology capabilities with the best business practices to achieve client business objectives across a wide range of areas.

For registration information, visit https://tektreeinc.com/how-to-join-legacy-and-modern-systems-through-api-management/.

About Sensedia

Sensedia enables, simplifies, and accelerates companies seeking to become more digital, connected and open through a technology platform and expertise in APIs and Microservices. Whether aiming to integrate channels, enable partner ecosystems or create modern multi-cloud/hybrid architectures, innovative enterprises rely on Sensedia as a partner in API Management, Microservices, Service-Mesh, Open Banking, and enabling rapid legacy integration. More at Sensedia.com.

About Tektree

Tektree is one of the leading IT consulting services providers known for enabling organizations to seamlessly accelerate their digital transformation by deploying efficient and proven methods. The organization’s strength is its capacity to deeply comprehend client goals and combine technology capabilities with the best business practices to achieve client business objectives across a wide range of areas, including API Led Integration, Event-Driven Applications, Data Fabric, Information Management, Business Analytics, Data Science, and Streaming.