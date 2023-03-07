Attentive Energy One Proposes Over $25 Billion in Benefits to New York, Including a New Wind Turbine Manufacturing Facility and Statewide Supply Chain Investments

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attentive Energy One (AE1), a joint venture of TotalEnergies and Rise Light & Power, today announced that its proposal to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) would, if approved, result in $25.6 billion in benefits to New York State. One of the cornerstones of its plans is a flagship manufacturing agreement with General Electric (GE), located at the Port of Coeymans, in the Capital Region. As a key component of these overall economic benefits, AE1 also announced a community investment program of $300 million, which includes $19.5 million in targeted funds to diversify and help develop the upstate-downstate supply chain as part of New York State’s third offshore wind solicitation. This includes a grant and loan fund to help small businesses pivot to renewable energy; wraparound support services that reduce barriers to entry for participants in workforce development programs to ensure their success; and a suite of hands-on technical assistance and programs designed with and for diverse and small businesses.

Flagship Manufacturing Agreement with GE in the Albany Metropolitan Area

Through a Supply Chain Investment Proposal with GE to manufacture offshore wind blades and nacelles at a new Ravena, New York facility, AE1 will catalyze a supply chain corridor that links upstate manufacturing with downstate project staging, installation, and operations.

This new GE facility would be placed on an existing, modern port, with state-of-the-art technology and equipment supported by an extensive array of operators already working in the port, and an experienced local labor force. GE recently celebrated 130 years in the Capital Region, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to New York State. The port will host two wind turbine component manufacturing facilities: one for blades - coined the LM Wind Power blade facility - with the potential to create over 650 direct jobs, 900 indirect jobs, and 550 construction jobs, and one for nacelles - coined the GE Vernova nacelle facility - with the potential to create over 220 direct jobs, 490 indirect jobs, and 510 construction jobs for the region.

The Port of Coeymans has proven to be a boon to both the local and state economies, and these facilities will bring hundreds of permanent jobs to residents of Coeymans, New Baltimore, and the surrounding communities while supporting advancing manufacturing for the growing network of projects and shipping operations in downstate New York.

Industry, Government and Non-Profit Collaboration to Reach Small and Diverse Businesses Through Grassroots Outreach and Grant Opportunities

The New York State Supply Chain Development Partnership (the SCDP) is a collaborative initiative between the Long Island-based Institute for Workforce Advancement (IWA), Albany-based Center for Economic Growth (CEG), and the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to conduct grassroots outreach with a connected strategy across New York State.

Over the next five years, AE1 has committed $15 million to the SCDP which will fund representatives from each organization, including new local direct hires to manage the initiative, as they engage at the community level with organizations that represent small and diverse businesses in their respective regions. The representatives will inform and educate about offshore wind opportunities, providing clear timelines for the AE1 Project and filling a key information and technical support gap. Within the $15 million committed to the SCDP, AE1 intends to allocate a large portion of those dollars towards establishing a multi-million-dollar community fund as an opportunity for small diverse businesses to apply for grants or short-term loans to support their efforts to ramp up their capabilities to serve the offshore wind market.

Proposed Investments to Diversify the Clean Energy Supply Chain and Improve Access to New Business Opportunities

AE1 is committing a total of $4.5 million to fund MRV Group’s Diversity Equity Inclusion and Justice Clean Energy Exchange (Clean Energy DEIJ Exchange), which will recruit, educate and refer New York residents to supply chain and workforce programs. These funds will also institute a DEIJ Compliance initiative that will provide small/diverse businesses entering the offshore wind supply chain with capacity-building opportunities, networking and pre-qualification support, and connections to prime and subcontractors throughout the State. The funds will also include wraparound services for residents from Disadvantaged Communities across New York State based on three key pillars: a childcare initiative, a database designed to increase access to contracting opportunities for small and diverse businesses, and a youth leadership program that uses sports clinics to teach intergenerational climate education.

Together, this package of initiatives demonstrates AE1’s deep understanding and commitment to scale, localize, and diversify the offshore wind supply chain from the smallest suppliers to Tier 1 manufacturing facilities.

"At the heart of the Attentive Energy One project is a commitment to activating a true upstate-downstate supply chain corridor that integrates both existing and new supply chain pathways,” said Damian Bednarz, Managing Director of Attentive Energy. “We’re confident that this approach, paired with a flagship manufacturing investment with GE in the Capital Region and our New York State Supply Chain Development Partnership will catalyze economic opportunities and open doors for diverse and small businesses looking to enter the clean energy economy."

"Our wide-ranging supply chain commitments through the Attentive Energy One project demonstrate our commitment to a true just transition,” said Clint Plummer, CEO of Rise Light & Power. “Targeted investments in workforce development, capacity building, and financial assistance to help diverse businesses pivot to meet the needs of the new green economy ensures a broad group of New Yorkers can participate in this industry."

“CEG is dedicated to driving economic growth in New York State’s Capital Region and we are proud to partner with Attentive Energy on the NYS Supply Chain Development Partnership, a statewide effort to strengthen resources for a diverse supply chain,” said Katie Newcombe, Chief Economic Development Officer at Center for Economic Growth. “Helping interested businesses navigate economic development programs and resources, as well as connect with regional offshore wind assets, will be critical to supply chain localization.”

“The Institute for Workforce Advancement is excited to partner with Attentive Energy to engage underserved communities across New York State effective programming to support the emerging offshore wind industry,” said Phil Rugile, Executive Director at the Institute for Workforce Advancement. “The work of IWA and that of our partners to educate and engage students, adults and MWBE and SDVOB-owned businesses is critical to creating a sustainable workforce and resilient supply chain.”

“A diverse clean energy supply chain, which will engage a diverse set of businesses across the State helps create prosperous local economies,” said Glenn O. Vickers II, Managing Director and Founder of MRV Group, “MRV Group is excited to collaborate with Attentive Energy ranging from business development opportunities for small contractors to a portfolio of services, which will help educate and support residents across NYS on offshore environmental issues and career pathways.”

________

About Attentive Energy One

Attentive Energy One ("AE1") is an offshore wind project designed to help New York State achieve the twin goals of replacing fossil fuel with renewable energy and establishing a durable local industry with living-wage jobs. The project will deliver a historic environmental justice victory with the early retirement and replacement of 1960’s fossil-fuel generation with offshore wind power.

As a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Rise Light & Power, Attentive Energy One is uniquely positioned to deliver this major offshore wind project for New York. TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company with over 11 GW of offshore wind projects in development worldwide and nearly 25 GW of renewable energy deployed in the U.S. Rise Light & Power owns and operates the Ravenswood Generating Station, the largest power plant in New York City, which has been a vital part of New York’s energy system for nearly 60 years. For more information, please visit www.attentiveenergy.com/attentiveenergyone.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

TotalEnergies and renewable electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in electricity and renewables. At the end of 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity stood at almost 17 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030, with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About Rise Light & Power

Rise Light & Power is a Queens, New York based energy asset manager and developer, and is actively transforming its core asset, Long Island City’s Ravenswood Generation Station, into a new clean energy hub, Renewable Ravenswood. By redeveloping New York City’s largest power generating facility, Rise will permanently replace fossil fuel power with homegrown renewable energy, while providing a just transition for its existing union workforce and economic opportunities for surrounding communities. Renewable Ravenswood, core to Rise’s growth-oriented strategy, is at the forefront of the ambitious clean energy transition taking place in New York State and will continue to provide reliable and cost-effective electricity for New York City for decades to come. Rise Light & Power is a wholly owned affiliate of LS Power. For more information, please visit www.riselight.com.

Cautionary Note

The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).