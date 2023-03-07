Sperry Selects Veritonic for Audio Creative Testing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today that Sperry has selected the Veritonic platform to make data-backed decisions around the audio assets that they incorporate into their multi-channel marketing mix.

Sperry utilized Veritonic’s Creative Testing capabilities, testing a number of audio assets that contained different sonic elements and expressions. Sperry was interested in knowing which asset would score the highest in terms of perceived authenticity, trustworthiness, recall, and purchase intent. The resulting data showed lifts in brand alignment and affinity for the audio assets depending on the presence and levels of ambient natural sounds, music, and community. This enabled the Sperry team to make a confident, data-backed decision around which asset to use in market.

“The pioneering data and insight within the Veritonic platform will allow us to harness the tremendous power of audio in an efficient and impactful manner,” said James Mackenzie, Global Brand Director at Sperry. “As a brand that was born on the water, we know the power that it has to awaken all of our senses. By combining data-driven insights and artistic creation, we have been able to create a Sonic ID that is both unique and ownable, and ultimately speaks to our consumers love of the water.”

“We look forward to supporting the Sperry team by providing them with the data and insights they need to reach their unique audience,” said Scott Simonelli, Founder and CEO of Veritonic. “By utilizing our Creative Testing capabilities, Sperry is able to invest in audio wisely, knowing that they’ve chosen the right creative to support the visual elements of their brand and connect with their audience through an intimate and meaningful capacity.”

For more information about Veritonic’s Creative Testing solutions, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

About Sperry

Sperry was founded in 1935 by avid sailor, inventor and intrepid explorer Paul Sperry. The brand is now fully rooted in the history of American style and continues to craft the tools for life's memorable experiences on, off and by the water. From the invention of the world's first boat shoe, Sperry remains the leader in the boat shoe category, and has also expanded its business into casuals, wet weather, boots and sneakers. The brand is primarily distributed through leading premium and better lifestyle retailers, as well as through Sperry retail stores and Sperry.com. Sperry is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. one of the world's leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. www.sperry.com @sperry