HanesBrands Announces Exclusive Apparel Collaboration with UCLA

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands (HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, and UCLA today announced a multi-year apparel agreement that gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute high-quality, on-trend Bruins fanwear in the mass retail channel. HBI will develop exclusive collections featuring men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.

The agreement starts in 2024, ahead of the school’s highly anticipated move to the Big Ten Conference, where it will compete to extend its record-breaking 120 NCAA team national championships.

Recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies¹, HBI is committed to sustainable, transparent manufacturing and has world-class, in-house design expertise and manufacturing proficiency. In addition to the Champion and Hanes brands, the eco-forward Alternative Apparel brand and ComfortWash® brand are included in the company’s collegiate apparel program. Alternative Apparel is known for its luxurious fabrics, and ComfortWash collection features super-soft, vintage-washed tees and sweats made with U.S. grown cotton.

“We are excited to team up with UCLA as the school embarks on its historic move to the Big Ten Conference,” said John Fryer, HanesBrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel. “UCLA has a strong and passionate alumni base, and it will certainly gain new fans as it creates new rivalries across the country. We look forward to developing – for both long-time fans and new fans– responsibly made apparel that drives excitement and engagement.”

UCLA joins 30 other top-tier schools with exclusive, mass-retail channel agreements with HBI, including the University of Michigan, Clemson and Penn State. In addition, more than a dozen leading universities have primary apparel partnerships with the company, including the University of Texas, The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia.

The Champion brand has been a fixture in UCLA campus bookstores for decades, and last year the brand partnered through name, image and likeness (NIL) agreements with select UCLA women’s athletes. Softball standout Maya Brady and track-and-field star Sophia Hartwell were part of a distinguished group of female athletic standouts featured in the brand’s “Get It Girl” campaign.

The agreement between HanesBrands and UCLA Trademarks and Licensing, an enterprise of Associated Students UCLA, follows a detailed analysis of the UCLA trademark licensing program and a competitive proposal process completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

CLC

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

¹ HanesBrands Inc. has been recognized as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the second year in a row by Ethisphere, an industry leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.