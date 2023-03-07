Great Clips ® Asks Fans to Go “Hats Off” This March Madness® for Chance to Win Trip & Tickets to NCAA® Men’s or Women’s Final Four® Games

To inspire fans to go Hats Off this March Madness, Great Clips partnered with standout college basketball players as well as college basketball fans and trick shot artists. Players such as former 2021 national champion Matthew Mayer (forward, University of Illinois) and Caroline Ducharme (guard, University of Connecticut), and social media content creators including Trixshot Sam, Lucas Shapiro, Christian + Scooby and Kenny Chao recently visited their local Great Clips salons to get fresh haircuts for March Madness and show off their own unique and creative hat flips.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips, the Official Hair Salon of March Madness, today launched the Hats Off Sweepstakes that gives college basketball fans the chance to win a trip and tickets to the NCAA Men’s or Women’s Final Four®, which includes the semifinal and national championship games.

From watching countless hours of games to riding the emotional rollercoaster of wins and near losses, March Madness can take a lot out of fans, as well as their hair. But instead of wearing a hat to cover their hair, Great Clips is challenging fans to flip off their hats this March Madness and show off their fresh and unique hairstyles with confidence when cheering.

From March 7 through March 19, fans can share a photo or video of their hat flip on social media using #HatsOffSweepstakes or on www.GreatClips.com/MarchMadness. All eligible entries will be entered to win a trip and tickets to see the Men’s or Women’s Final Four games. The prize package includes two tickets to the winner’s choice of either Men’s or Women’s semifinal and championship games, roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and $300 for food and local transportation.

To enter on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, fans must post a photo or video showing their Hats Off flip and include #HatsOffSweepstakes. To enter on Facebook, fans must comment on the Great Clips sweepstakes entry post with a video or photo showing their Hats Off flip and include #HatsOffSweepstakes. For complete sweepstakes information and rules, click here.

“This March Madness, we’re asking fans to ditch their hats because we know that a fresh haircut from Great Clips can give them an extra boost of confidence when cheering throughout the tournament,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “We’re excited to see all the different ways college basketball fans will flip their hats for the chance to win a trip and tickets to the Men’s or Women’s Final Four games.”

To inspire fans to go Hats Off this March Madness, Great Clips has partnered with standout college basketball players as well as college basketball fans and trick shot artists. Players such as former 2021 national champion Matthew Mayer (forward, University of Illinois) and Caroline Ducharme (guard, University of Connecticut), and social media content creators including Trixshot Sam, Lucas Shapiro, Christian + Scooby and Kenny Chao recently visited their local Great Clips® salons to get fresh haircuts for March Madness and show off their own unique and creative hat flips. To watch, click here.

To participate in the Hats Off campaign and for tips and tricks to rock great-looking hair without a hat, visit www.GreatClips.com/MarchMadness.

Great Clips will air new national television commercials during the Men’s and Women’s March Madness broadcasts on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV throughout the tournament, including the Final Four semifinal and championship games on CBS for Men and ESPN and ABC respectively for Women. One commercial features former player and current analyst Wally Szczerbiak getting gameday ready. The brand also is featuring March Madness themed creative within its salons across the U.S. and in digital ads in a robust March Madness Live media package.

Great Clips announced a multi-year marketing partnership with the NCAA in January 2020. The partnership includes NCAA March Madness®, NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Four® as well as marketing, media and activation rights surrounding all 90 NCAA Championships. Great Clips’ partnership with the NCAA is through a joint agreement with Turner Sports and CBS Sports.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, there are over 4,400 Great Clips® salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 700 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 25,000 stylists. Great Clips franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a salon location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes.