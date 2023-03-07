Planview Delivers Value Stream Management Solution to the U.S. Department of Defense

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planview, the leading platform for connected work from portfolio planning to delivery, announced today that the company achieved Impact Level 4 (IL4) authorization in partnership with Rise8, a Plainview certified partner. Authorization comes via Second Front Systems’ Game Warden platform and includes Planview’s Value Stream Management (VSM) solution, Planview® Tasktop Viz. With Authorization to Operate at IL4, Planview can deploy its VSM solution to the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community agencies.

“There is an urgency to speed up digital transformation initiatives at the federal level. This authorization brings a secure and efficient VSM solution to the federal market and helps agencies make important technical strides,” said Bryon Kroeger, Founder and CEO, Rise8 and former Co-Founder and COO of the USAF’s Kessel Run, a division in the U.S. Air Force. “VSM is critical to the federal government by helping break down silos, seamlessly connect and streamline data and process flows, and improve delivery at scale.”

A digital-first world is intensifying demands on the federal government to build and operate software that supports its constituents and mission. The government’s pace of IT reforms and technology’s impact on operations is reaching a breaking point as agencies try to keep pace with modern solutions. Innovative federal agencies and programs are implementing secure operating models to improve government service delivery.

“With our VSM solution authorized to operate at the federal level, leaders can now gain unprecedented visibility into transformation efforts. We are helping to close the digital divide between the public’s expectations of modern digital experiences and what technology services the federal government can offer when building on large, complex, and legacy systems,” said Mik Kersten, CTO, Planview and creator of the Flow Framework®. “Planview Tasktop Viz offers clear, simple visibility by enabling data-driven decisions, uncovering bottlenecks that result in delays in planning, and gaining actionable items upfront.”

Planview was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management Q4 2022 report by Chris Condo, Sarah Morana, and Kara Hartig, December 6, 2022, following the company’s acquisition of Tasktop last year.

To learn more about Planview, visit: www.planview.com.

About Planview

Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work, from ideas to impact. Planview helps organizations accelerate the achievement of what matters most, supporting our customers from need to speed, from passion to progress, and from overhead to optimization. Our connected platform of solutions underpins the business and digital transformations of more than 4,500 customers globally, including 59 of the Fortune 100. Planview empowers enterprises to improve time-to-market and predictability, increase efficiency to unlock capacity, and ensure their most strategic initiatives deliver the desired business outcomes. Learn more about our portfolio at planview.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.