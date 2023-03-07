Bidgely Surpasses 1 TWh in Energy Savings for Global Customers

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely today announced that the company has surpassed one terawatt-hour (TWh) of energy savings, resulting in the offsetting of nearly 709,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. This accomplishment was generated by the company’s global customer base of electric utilities and energy retailers, who have deployed Bidgely’s AI-powered solutions to realize decarbonization and electrification goals, including personalized, cost-effective energy efficiency programs.

“Adding more clean energy to the grid to tackle net-zero goals takes decades. Utilities - and society - need parallel future-ready solutions that make an impact now while also supporting more renewables on the grid,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “We’ve achieved emission offsets that would’ve required thousands of solar panels, hundreds of wind turbines and many years of project development obstacles by instead enabling smarter usage and deployment of the grid today.”

Rocky Mountain Power, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company, achieved over 228 GWh energy savings at a cost savings of 25 percent compared to traditional energy efficiency programs by partnering with Bidgely.

Vice President, Customer Experience & Innovation for Rocky Mountain Power William Comeau commented, “The transition to a sustainable future is a partnership with our customers, and it’s data that helps us target offerings specifically to them from an energy efficiency standpoint. Having that partnership with our customers helps them reduce their load during peak times, helps us keep costs low overall for our customers, and long term, bring on more sustainable solutions.”

Adam Grant, Director of Electrification & Energy Services for NV Energy, another Bidgely partner that yielded 13 GWh energy savings in the first year and 40 GWh in its first three years of its energy efficiency program, reflected, “We work extremely hard to be partners with our customers; to teach them ways to use and ways to save energy. Because of the data and targeted aspect of what we’re doing, this is not blanket marketing: we take what we know about precisely where and why customers were inefficient and help them become more efficient.”

Impact of 1 TWh Energy Savings

Bidgely helps drive customer engagement, awareness and market transformation for utilities at scale, and its programs have proven how insights driven by granular user data can guide utilities’ investments in achieving their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. The impact of achieving one TWh of energy savings is equal to offsetting CO2 emissions for one year from:

Nearly two natural gas power plants

Electricity use for nearly 140,000 homes

Over 784,000,000 pounds of coal burned

Over 1,640,000 barrels of oil consumed

Nearly 80,000,000 gallons of gas consumed

“Machine learning, AI, and smart meter data enable highly targeted, strategic implementation of energy efficiency programs. This approach provides distributed energy resources (DER) integration, grid optimization, and increased energy efficiency to provide relief to a utility’s energy grid, while simultaneously providing bill savings to utility customers,” said Krystal Maxwell, Research Director, Guidehouse.

“As the electric grid changes and experiences growth due to electrification, real-time visibility and optimization of the power system will become crucial,” said Elizabeth Cook, an AEIC (Association of Edison Illuminating Companies) Chair and an industry leader and consultant for nearly twenty years. “By analyzing energy and targeting the problems, we can reduce carbon emissions while using existing electric grid infrastructure. Programs that manage energy production and distribution are not only beneficial for emissions reductions but can also improve regional energy burdens. With AI-insights of customer consumption patterns and informed incentives, utilities can serve customers more intelligently and further optimize grid operations.”

"Consumers today have strong environmental values and an openness to learning about how technology can lead to better societal outcomes. Despite a willingness, many still need more insights into what actions drive the biggest impact,” said Nathan Shannon, President and CEO of the SECC (Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative). “Through AI and energy analytics, we are seeing first-hand what happens when we engage consumers to make the entire grid smarter."

"For years we have expected the energy transition to be built largely with increased renewable energy production. The reality is our greatest weapon rests with smarter energy,” said Jen Szaro, President and CEO, AESP (Association of Energy Services Professionals). “Bidgely's milestone is proof that having detailed analysis of real-time usage directly leads to smarter consumption and deployment, creating a cleaner environment for all."

Bidgely solutions unlock the power of data, bringing end-customers the awareness and relevant, simple actions they can take to increase their energy efficiency and save money. By using patented technology to detect the types of appliances and the cause of the inefficiency, Bidgely utility partners have an opportunity to quickly and smartly target wasted energy.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.