Schindler Elevator Corporation to Deploy Canoo Electric Vehicles to its Fleet

Schindler is incorporating the use of 50 2023 Canoo LDV battery-electric vans into its service fleet. (Photo: Business Wire)

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schindler Elevator Corporation plans to implement, through its Fleet Management Company, the use of fifty (50) 2023 Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) battery-electric vans. The first in its industry to announce its intent to use EV light-duty vans in the United States, Schindler is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. The Canoo LDV is a Class 1 BEV Utility Van.

“We understand that companies like ours play a crucial role around climate change,” says Ray Bisson,” Schindler CEO, United States. “Deploying these vehicles brings us one step closer to a low-carbon future.”

For safety and efficiency, the Canoo vehicles will be upfitted for Schindler technician use. Features include:

200 + mile range

1543 lb payload

133 cubic feet of entirely usable cargo space

Eight (8) Airbags

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking

About Canoo

Canoo’s mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

About Schindler Elevator Corporation

Schindler Elevator Corporation is the North American operation of the Switzerland-based Schindler Group, a leading global mobility provider of elevators, escalators, and related services founded in Switzerland in 1874. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are around 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries.

Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

For more information, visit www.schindler.com.