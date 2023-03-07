Pivotree Powers Supply Chain and Digital Transformation for Rapidly Growing Retail Brand Psycho Bunny

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced today it has been selected by Psycho Bunny to support their supply chain strategy and overall digital transformation for the rapidly growing retailer. As part of a larger Digital Transformation initiative, Psycho Bunny has also embarked on working with Pivotree to implement Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS), an integration platform that is part of the IDMC (Informatica Data Management Cloud). IICS provides a variety of features such as business data integration, application integration, and API management between cloud and local applications.

Psycho Bunny is a menswear brand that was founded in 2005 with a mission to perfect the polo. Due to their commitment to quality that extends from the polo to everything they do, they currently operate around the globe, with a retail presence in the United States, Japan, Mexico, and Canada. With 60 stores already standing in North America and more than 20 stores set to open in 2023, the retailer recognized the need for a highly experienced strategic partner to realize their ambitious supply chain digital transformation goals.

“As Psycho Bunny continues to expand, we needed a partner that could analyze and identify gaps in our supply chain as well as recommend and implement a strategy to achieve a frictionless user experience for our stores and website,” said Jean-Aymeri de Magistris, VP - Digital Technology, IT & Logistics, Psycho Bunny. “Pivotree, which has significant experience dealing with global retailers of our size, helped us prioritize our urgent and future digital transformation needs to address the expectations of our growing customer base.”

To help identify the unique needs of Psycho Bunny, Pivotree provided a strategy series on supply chain tools and systems, outlining which resources would be needed for current implementation, while assessing and planning future needs.

“When Pivotree was brought in to support Psycho Bunny, we could see there was value to recommending an ESB communication system to close the process gaps and we implemented an aggressive timeline that would address the needs of each business division,” said James Brochu, General Manager for Supply Chain at Pivotree. “This strategy was recommended to eliminate manual work, enable seamless integration and provide a tier one architecture needed to support their rapid growth and enhance business agility.”

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree’s portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com.