Code42 and SentinelOne Partner to Uncover Risk to Data and Accelerate Response to Insider Threats

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code42 Software, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, and SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a new partnership that integrates the Code42 Incydr™ solution with the SentinelOne Singularity Platform. This integration grants users additional visibility over their most sensitive data and expands response capabilities in the event of an insider threat incident.

Unlike traditional data protection solutions that force security teams into binary monitoring or blocking trade-offs, the Incydr solution offers a wide range of response controls to address the spectrum of data risk events it detects. By doing so, Incydr allows organizations to drive both effective and efficient reduction of employee-driven data risk. This new integration expands Incydr’s response capabilities by allowing security analysts to more quickly detect and prioritize risk to data and speed insider threat response via SentinelOne. SentinelOne’s network isolation capability allows the security team member to stop an employee’s device from communicating with the internet in order to prevent exfiltration of data while an investigation takes place.

“Time is an invaluable commodity for security teams, which is why so much of a response strategy requires automation. Insider threat incidents require hands-on investigation from security analysts so it’s critical they have real-time actions they can utilize to contain threats,” said Aimee Simpson, Director of Product Marketing at Code42. “Through this partnership with SentinelOne, we are now offering security teams rapid control over their company’s data and the ability to easily and quickly quarantine a device during an active insider threat investigation. Organizations not only need this level of visibility into data risks to secure their most critical data and assets but also the proper tools in place to efficiently address threats when they arise.”

Leveraging either SOAR playbooks or Code42's no-code automation service, Incydr Flows, this new SentinelOne and Code42 integration is simple to deploy and manage.

Specific customer benefits from this integration include:

Detect insider threat : Effectively surface the insider threat events that require investigation.

: Effectively surface the insider threat events that require investigation. Contain data risk : Prevent the user from taking further risky action while you investigate.

: Prevent the user from taking further risky action while you investigate. Save security time: Speed up response time and eliminate manual effort by automating the device isolation in response to critical severity events.

“We are committed to helping customers gain additional detection, investigation and response synergies with their security tooling,” said Akhil Kapoor, Vice President of Technology Partnerships, SentinelOne. “We are pleased that SentinelOne’s integration with Code42 will significantly reduce the risks associated with insider threats for our customers.”

More information about Code42’s Incydr product can be found here. Learn more about the integration on the Code42 site.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in Insider Risk Management (IRM), offering end-to-end data loss detection and response solutions. The Code42 Incydr product is native to the cloud and rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. Accelerating the effectiveness of Insider Risk programs are the Code42 Instructor microlearning solution, and Code42’s full suite of expert services.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Designed to meet regulatory control requirements, Code42’s IRM solution is FEDRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other compliance frameworks. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category – now recognized by Gartner, IDC and Forrester – and is a founding member of the annual Insider Risk Summit and Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States and its clients include large multinational organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Exabeam, BAYADA Home Health Care, Lending Club, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, North Highland, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, Snowflake, University of Georgia, User Testing, UTEX and Xactly.

© 2023 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42, the Code42 logo, Incydr and Instructor are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. For more information, visit www.sentinelone.com.