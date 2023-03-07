35-Provider ACCESS Family Care Selects eClinicalWorks and healow for Greater Interoperability and Improved Patient Engagement

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that ACCESS Family Care, a federally qualified health care center (FQHC) serving southwest Missouri, transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks EHR to provide affordable and interoperable care to an underserved population. ACCESS Family Care will also use eClinicalWorks’ healow® Open Access®, HEDIS® Analytics, behavioral health module and more to expand care offerings and enhance value-based care.

“We were looking for a solution to promote interoperability and streamline functionality to empower our patients and further our commitment to providing exceptional care,” said Tracy Godfrey, Medical Director of ACCESS Family Care. “eClinicalWorks features — such as real-time communication, portal access, on-demand and same-day scheduling — make all the difference. Now, our providers will spend less time charting and maneuvering through inefficient workflows and more time on what is most important: our patients.”

With eClinicalWorks, ACCESS Family Care will now use:

PRISMA : PRISMA, the industry’s first healthcare information search engine, will help ACCESS Family Care make data-driven decisions at the point of care. PRISMA seamlessly gathers patient data from external sources, such as hospitals and other EHRs, without custom integrations. PRISMA finds and collates relevant clinical data into a searchable, timeline view and identifies gaps in care.

: PRISMA, the industry’s first healthcare information search engine, will help ACCESS Family Care make data-driven decisions at the point of care. PRISMA seamlessly gathers patient data from external sources, such as hospitals and other EHRs, without custom integrations. PRISMA finds and collates relevant clinical data into a searchable, timeline view and identifies gaps in care. healow Open Access : healow Open Access is an online appointment booking solution that allows patients to book directly from a practice website. With this feature, ACCESS Family Care will now have improved online visibility into open appointments, reduced no-shows, and increased patient and provider satisfaction.

: healow Open Access is an online appointment booking solution that allows patients to book directly from a practice website. With this feature, ACCESS Family Care will now have improved online visibility into open appointments, reduced no-shows, and increased patient and provider satisfaction. Behavioral Health Module : eClinicalWorks’ fully integrated behavioral health module will help ACCESS Family Care with goal tracking, care plan reviews, patient and care team signoffs and individual and group visit management. The solution also manages patients’ health and wellness by capturing behavioral health history, including lifestyle habits, daily activity, and home and community support.

: eClinicalWorks’ fully integrated behavioral health module will help ACCESS Family Care with goal tracking, care plan reviews, patient and care team signoffs and individual and group visit management. The solution also manages patients’ health and wellness by capturing behavioral health history, including lifestyle habits, daily activity, and home and community support. eClinicalTouch : This tablet and smartphone application allows providers to access the eClinicalWorks EHR system from anywhere. The application streamlines data entry and access through hotlink text and uses quick menu access, split screens and scrollable views, and a Quick Launch Bar for easy navigation. It also offers full e-prescribing and renewal request functionalities and uses real-time validation to minimize errors and out-of-range values.

: This tablet and smartphone application allows providers to access the eClinicalWorks EHR system from anywhere. The application streamlines data entry and access through hotlink text and uses quick menu access, split screens and scrollable views, and a Quick Launch Bar for easy navigation. It also offers full e-prescribing and renewal request functionalities and uses real-time validation to minimize errors and out-of-range values. HEDIS: With HEDIS Analytics, ACCESS Family Care providers can evaluate gaps in care, more effectively engage patients, and better measure treatment compliance. This tool integrates with eClinicalMessenger®, allows providers to view, query and measure HEDIS data using customizable filters, and sets thresholds to measure group performance, aiding in value-based care delivery.

“ACCESS Family Care provides critical services to the southwest Missouri community. With the eClinicalWorks multidimensional EHR, providers have access to quick and in-depth patient reporting, enhanced communication capabilities, and real-time updates,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Additionally, medical and dental information is in one cloud-based platform, which streamlines the healthcare process. We’re excited to offer eClinicalWorks’ unified solutions for health centers—which puts dental, behavioral health, OBGYN, vision and more all in one solution.”

About ACCESS Family Care

ACCESS Family Care was founded in 1996 as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) for the purpose of increasing access to primary health care for those who lack medical insurance coverage. As an FQHC, ACCESS Family Care receives a 330 federal grant from the Bureau of Primary Health Care, which is designed to offset the expenses associated with providing sliding fee discounts to patients who demonstrate economic need. As of December 2022, ACCESS Family Care has medical clinics in Lamar and Aurora, Missouri; a dental clinic in Carthage, Missouri; and medical and dental clinics in Joplin, Neosho, Anderson, and Cassville, Missouri. ACCESS Family Care also provides behavioral health services across six counties of southwest Missouri. For more information, visit www.accessfamilycare.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eClinicalWorks Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.