GLORY Partners with QikServe Providing Convenient Kiosk Ordering and Cash Handling Automation

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Glory Global Solutions (Glory), a global leader in cash automation and recycling solutions, announced a partnership and platform integration with QikServe, Incorporated (QikServe), a leading digital ordering and payment solutions provider in the restaurant industry.

Restaurant enterprises seeking to enhance operational efficiencies and reallocate precious labor into other activities can now employ an integrated kiosk ordering and cash payment processing solution enabling guests with complete self-service and multiple payment options upon checkout.

“The freedom to order and pay independently is no longer a ‘nice-to-have' but an expectation within the modern restaurant dining experience,” stated Rob Taylor, QikServe Managing Director of U.S. Operations and Executive Vice President. “Integrating our self-serve kiosk solution with Glory’s cash processing automation enables guests to conveniently engage and order with the broadest payment options available.”

The partnership between Glory and QikServe comes at a time when restaurant enterprises are constantly pressured with labor challenges, supply chain costs, growing margins and other operational issues while seeking innovative approaches to drive guest traffic and engagement. Moreover, a new survey released by the National Restaurant Association indicates a subdued operational outlook from restaurant enterprises and operators for 2023.

Joseph Gnorski, Executive Vice President of Retail Markets with Glory commented: “Our goal is to expand checkout capacity and optimize the experience for guests providing both the choice to pay with cash, and the efficient, seamless experience expected at a kiosk. Cash transactions still account for around 30% of consumer transactions in the U.S., making it highly important for margins.”

“Integrated technology solutions are needed more than ever to address labor challenges, drive sales and optimize engagement. Thanks to a comprehensive set of integrations to POS, payment, loyalty and rewards, accessibility tools and now cash acceptance, our kiosk ordering solution provides restaurant guests a superior experience. Through our kiosk solution, restaurants can now fully automate acceptance of orders regardless of the payment method as we look to support them in driving maximum adoption and increase sales,” said Daniel Rodgers, Founder and President of QikServe.

About Glory Global Solutions

Glory Global Solutions is a global leader in secure cash management solutions. Operating across the financial, retail, and gaming industries, businesses in more than 100 countries rely on our solutions to enhance staff efficiency, reduce operating costs and enable a better customer experience.

Headquartered in the UK, Glory Global Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of GLORY Ltd. Employing over 3,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across Europe, Asia and North America, Glory Global Solutions is GLORY’s international sales and service organization. Built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years, GLORY is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of cash management, vending and automatic service equipment. For more information, please visit www.gloryglobalsolutions.com/en-us or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

About QikServe

Serving tens of millions of guests each year, QikServe's technology generates over a half a billion dollars in sales across thousands of locations in 37 countries. QikServe's customer are amongst the most prestigious hospitality brands in the world and their portfolio includes restaurants, hotels, food halls & bars, sports stadiums and coffeehouses, processing millions of transactions every month. QikServe’s comprehensive suite of digital solutions for restaurants is underpinned by 100s of integrations to Point of Sale, Loyalty/CRM, Delivery and Payments helping to simplify complex operator technology requirements. QikServe is proud to be a customer-first restaurant technology company offering turnkey support with dedicated customer success managers and customer accessible Knowledge Base. For more information, https://qikserve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, or Twitter.