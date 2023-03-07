LegalShield and IDShield Joins isolved as First Legal and Identity Theft Solution Partner

ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalShield, the largest voluntary benefit carrier for legal, identity theft protection, and reputation management services, and isolved, an employee experience leader that provides intuitive, people-first HCM technology, today announced a partnership to provide legal and identity theft protection solutions to the 5 million employees and 145,000-plus employers isolved serves through top-rated HR software and services. For the first time, isolved’s customers and partners will have access to affordable and full-service legal and identity theft protection solutions through LegalShield and IDShield employee benefit plans in the isolved Integration Marketplace.

“LegalShield and IDShield joins isolved’s comprehensive financial-wellness suite to ensure employees across the U.S. have access to the offerings that will make the biggest difference in their daily lives,” said Pragya Malhotra, chief product officer at isolved. “With this partnership, everyone from the very small business to the large enterprise can offer best-in-class identity protection and legal solutions, which is critical in today’s world.”

isolved has been providing human capital management solutions for over 30 years and helps organizations boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. With isolved People Cloud, isolved’s intelligently connected employee experience platform, human resource leaders connect and manage an employee’s journey across talent management, HR and payroll, workforce management and engagement management functions. The platform enables the employee experience to be engaging, efficient and consumer-grade.

Unlike other legal service providers, LegalShield features an extensive lawyer network where members have full access to immediate legal counsel to assist with a range of personal legal matters. IDShield provides identity theft solutions, privacy, and reputation management services to members and their families. The plan includes comprehensive monitoring across personal financial information, a $1 million identity fraud protection policy, and access to consultation services by Licensed Private Investigators to restore any fraudulent activity.

“We are thrilled to be the first legal and identity theft protection provider to serve isolved’s vast network,” said Emily B. Rose, SVP of broker and partnership sales for LegalShield and IDShield. “With our mission rooted in empowering and serving people, we look forward to helping employees be ready for life’s expected and unexpected moments with access to affordable legal services and identity protection.”

LegalShield and IDShield are available on an employer-paid, voluntary basis and can be implemented independently or as a package. Learn more about LegalShield and IDShield plans for individuals, families, and businesses.

About isolved

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 States — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, intelligently connects and manages the employee journey across talent acquisition, HR, payroll & benefits, workforce management and talent management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

About LegalShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal advice, counsel, protection, and representation, LegalShield is the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services protecting individuals and businesses across North America. Founded in 1972, LegalShield and its privacy management company, IDShield, has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with tools and services needed to affordably live a just and secure life. Through technology and innovation, LegalShield is disrupting the traditional legal system and transforming how and where people receive legal guidance and services, with access to thousands of qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms. To learn more about LegalShield and IDShield products and services, visit LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.