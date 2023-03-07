Tagger Media Expands into Middle East and India Following Successful Growth in EMEA and Latin America

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tagger Media, the global technology leader powering influencer marketing and social intelligence, announces today its expansion into the Middle East and India through an exclusive partnership with YAAP, a specialized content and influencer marketing agency with offices throughout the region. This growth further expands Tagger Media’s global presence spanning six continents and 17 international offices.

“Tagger Media was built on the promise of data. Over the years, we have augmented the platform with customization, workflow integration, linguistic, multi-currency payments, and CRM capabilities,” states Dave Dickman, CEO of Tagger Media. “Our data is unparalleled in the influencer marketing ecosystem, giving our clients the edge in an ever-competitive market. Considering the exemplary digitalization and burgeoning influencer culture in this growth market, I believe we have timed our entry into the Middle East and India well.”

Tagger Media tapped YAAP as its exclusive partner due to its extensive operational experience and large network of clients in the Middle East and India. The company has posted an impressive top-line growth of 97 percent and a five-time jump in profitability in recent years. Its client portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Visit Dubai, Lufthansa, RuPay, American Express, Disney, Amazon, and Square Enix, among other leading brands in the region.

“Our region has been on a rapid growth trajectory over the past few years, and this is the perfect time for us to join hands with Tagger Media,” states Atul Hegde, Founder of YAAP. “The data-driven approach embodied by Tagger’s one-stop platform and the market knowledge of YAAP are poised to revolutionize influencer marketing in the area. This market has a sizeable appetite for social intelligence and insight-led influencer marketing, and we will soon cater to this demand.”

The growth of influencer marketing in the Middle East and India is driven by global and local brands seeing these creator partnerships grow their business in the region, thus expanding overall marketing strategies to include influencer relationships. In the past, however, brands in the region lacked insights. They found it challenging to accurately forecast and visualize how these partnerships fit into their overall marketing strategies and reconcile their influencer marketing budgets with the expected ROI. Tagger’s award-winning SaaS solution offers brands a powerful tool to discover, connect, and collaborate with influencers while ensuring the highest-level security standards and utmost compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and the like.

About Tagger Media

Tagger Media has revolutionized the social media marketing industry for some of today’s biggest brands and agencies, including Omnicom, Havas Media, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline, and Dolce & Gabbana. The data-driven social intelligence platform allows marketers to research and analyze industry trends, plan campaigns, maximize workflow efficiencies, discover, and connect with creators, and accurately measure ROI. To learn more, visit taggermedia.com.

About YAAP

YAAP is a new-age, specialized content & influencer marketing company that brings together technology, data and content to deliver high-quality creative solutions. YAAP has a presence across the Middle East, India & Singapore and has worked with the likes of Visit Dubai, Sadia, Disney Games, Dell, Apple, Lufthansa, Amex & many more. For more details on YAAP: https://yaap.in/