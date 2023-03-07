Atrium Health and Best Buy Health Partner to Improve Experience When Receiving Care at Home

Atrium Health community paramedic John Turner consults with patient Derrell Hollifield at Hollifield’s Shelby, North Carolina, home. Atrium Health and Best Buy Health are teaming up to enhance the health system’s capabilities to provide hospital-quality care in patients’ homes using community paramedics, virtual visits with doctors and advanced wearable technology to monitor vital signs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Atrium Health community paramedic John Turner consults with patient Derrell Hollifield at Hollifield’s Shelby, North Carolina, home. Atrium Health and Best Buy Health are teaming up to enhance the health system’s capabilities to provide hospital-quality care in patients’ homes using community paramedics, virtual visits with doctors and advanced wearable technology to monitor vital signs. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atrium Health and Best Buy Health are combining their strengths to develop new hospital at home offerings that will enhance the patient experience of receiving hospital-level care in the home. The goal of the partnership is to enable providers to deliver high-quality care to patients in the comfort of their own homes, while helping reduce emotional and financial burdens on patients and caregivers.

This partnership takes advantage of Atrium Health’s leadership position in telemedicine, including a well-established hospital at home program, combined with a patient population of nearly 3 million people. When aligned with Best Buy Health’s existing expertise and abilities – as well as Best Buy’s strengths in innovative omnichannel experience, distinctive in-home service, and world-class supply chain – together, Atrium Health and Best Buy Health will address the complex requirements of these programs, such as patient education and enabling technology in the home with the help of specially trained Geek Squad Agents to assist with logistics and technical support.

“We knew Atrium Health was the right partner to help tackle the unique challenges within the care at home experience,” said Deborah Di Sanzo, president of Best Buy Health. “We’re excited to leverage our expertise in omnichannel, supply chain, Caring Center support and services, in-home support and our ability to connect patients and providers through Current Health’s care at home platform. Those strengths, combined with Atrium Health’s extensive clinical expertise and deep experience leading in virtual care, will help us improve and enable care in the home for everyone.”

“Our partnership with Best Buy Health will help change the lives of our patients and consumers, giving them access to the tools and experiences they need to receive care in the comfort of their own home,” said Dr. Rasu Shrestha, chief innovation and commercialization officer at Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is a part. “Our surveys show high levels of patient satisfaction for our hospital at home experience and the use of virtual care is a valuable tool in our efforts to eradicate both economic and geographic disparities in accessing health care services. Together with Best Buy Health, we will combine our strengths to provide better outcomes and equitable access for patients who will receive their care in the home. This will also allow for a more successful and seamless process for the providers caring for them.”

Atrium Health launched its hospital at home program as a means to address patient surges during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Atrium Health has since evolved the program to be able to care for such conditions as cardiac, COPD, pneumonia, asthma, various infections and other medical and post-operative conditions.

This partnership serves as another example of how Best Buy is continuing its work in the health space. Its care at home platform, Current Health, was added to the company’s portfolio in 2021 and brings together remote patient monitoring, telehealth and patient engagement into a single solution for healthcare providers.

About Atrium Health

Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education and compassionate patient care. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atrium Health is an integrated, nonprofit health system with more than 70,000 teammates serving patients at 40 hospitals and more than 1,400 care locations. Atrium Health is part of Advocate Health, the fifth-largest nonprofit health system in the United States, which was created from the combination with Advocate Aurora Health. It provides care under the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist name in the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, region, as well as Atrium Health Navicent and Atrium Health Floyd in Georgia and Alabama. Atrium Health is renowned for its top-ranked pediatric, cancer and heart care, as well as organ transplants, burn treatments and specialized musculoskeletal programs. A recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research, Wake Forest University School of Medicine is the academic core of the system, including Wake Forest Innovations, which is advancing new medical technologies and biomedical discoveries. Atrium Health is also a leading-edge innovator in virtual care and mobile medicine, providing care close to home and in the home. Ranked nationally among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals in eight pediatric specialties and for rehabilitation, Atrium Health has also received the American Hospital Association’s Quest for Quality Prize and its 2021 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award, as well as the 2020 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Health Equity Award for its efforts to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in care. With a commitment to every community it serves, Atrium Health seeks to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all, providing $2.46 billion last year in free and uncompensated care and other community benefits.

About Best Buy Co., Inc.

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the world’s largest specialty consumer electronics retailer. Our purpose is to enrich lives through technology, which we do by providing our customers a unique mix of advice, products and services in our stores, online, and in homes. Our expert associates advise customers on our curated assortment of the latest, name-brand technology, while our highly trained services teams help with designs, consultations, delivery, installation, tech support and repair. Best Buy operates nearly 1,000 retail stores in North America and has more than 90,000 employees. We are a leader in environmental, social and governance issues, including through the Best Buy Foundation’s nationwide Best Buy Teen Tech Center® network and the significant role we play in the circular economy through repair, trade-in and recycling programs. Our Best Buy Health business enables care at home for everyone by focusing on three key areas: wellness at home, aging at home and care at home. Building its strategy on the strengths of Best Buy, Best Buy Health utilizes its Lively® brand to offer a suite of devices, health and safety services and Caring Centers to help adults age independently. Best Buy Health also connects patients and providers through its Current Health platform to improve the care at home experience and ensure better outcomes. For more information on Best Buy Health, visit BestBuy.com.

