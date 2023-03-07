Korro Bio and Genevant Sciences Enter into Collaboration Agreement to Develop RNA Editing Therapeutic for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., VANCOUVER, British Columbia, & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korro Bio, a leading RNA editing company focused on the discovery and development of novel genetic medicines, and Genevant Sciences, a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms and a robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to combine Korro’s powerful RNA editing platform with Genevant’s industry-leading LNP technology to develop a differentiated therapeutic option for patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“At Korro, we are developing a novel class of genetic medicines by combining our editing technology with fit-for-purpose delivery modalities. For patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a genetic disease with high unmet medical need, we endeavor to provide a therapeutic option that returns the level of circulating protein to within the normal range,” said Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer and President of Korro Bio. “Genevant’s expertise in the development of LNPs for clinical applications, coupled with our titratable and transient RNA editing therapies to address both liver and lung manifestations, position us well to deliver a best-in-class therapeutic for patients with AATD.”

“The challenge of delivering RNA payloads safely and effectively to specific tissues has historically been a major obstacle to unlocking the broad therapeutic potential of RNA-based medicines. As leaders in the field, the key role that innovative LNP technology can play in overcoming this challenge has been a longtime focus of Genevant scientists,” said Pete Lutwyche, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Genevant Sciences. “We are delighted to collaborate with Korro to pursue a much-needed new treatment option for AATD patients.”

About Korro Bio, Inc.

Korro Bio is an RNA editing company focused on the discovery and development of a new class of precision genetic medicines for both rare and common diseases. The company’s proprietary and modular platform, OPERA™ (Oligonucleotide promoted editing of RNA), builds on a deep understanding of ADAR biology, and combines data-driven design, oligo discovery and chemistry with clinically validated delivery vehicles, to achieve highly selective RNA editing. This unique technology enables the development of RNA editing therapeutics that deliver the functional benefits of gene therapy with a reversible, transient, titratable and specific treatment regimen, offering the potential to propel genetic medicine beyond rare genetic diseases into larger patient populations with common diseases. Korro is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

About Genevant Sciences

Genevant Sciences is a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms, a robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, and decades of experience and expertise in nucleic acid drug delivery and development. The Company’s scientists have pioneered LNP delivery of nucleic acids for over 20 years, and the Company’s LNP platform, which has been studied across more than a dozen discrete product candidates and is the delivery technology behind the first and only approved systemic RNA-LNP product (patisiran), enables a wide array of RNA-based applications, including vaccines, therapeutic protein production, and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.genevant.com.