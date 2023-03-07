Beautycounter and Thoughtworks Partner to Modernize Digital Platform for Increased Adaptability and Scale

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced Beautycounter, a leader in clean beauty, is accelerating its path to innovation with investment in a more modern digital technology platform. As pioneers in agile methodology, Thoughtworks is helping evolve Beautycounter’s IT operational structures and processes for greater automation, efficiency and scale.

“ Beautycounter is an omnichannel, digitally native, clean beauty brand with a mission to get safer products into the hands of everyone. With a business focus on scaling its consultant, retail, e-commerce and partnership channels, we partnered with Thoughtworks to unlock near-term business priorities such as modernizing our e-commerce system through incremental, pragmatic strategy, planning and delivery,” said Paul Horvath, CTO, Beautycounter.

Thoughtworks applied its value-driven strategy for modernization to rapidly advance Beautycounter’s IT transformation initiatives. By implementing automated processes in its bonus payment commissions platform, Beautycounter saw a 99 percent reduction in time to complete formerly manual payment processes. Through building a comprehensive test automation platform and leveling up the quality assurance (QA) processes, test cycle times for new features and capabilities are being reduced from days and hours to a matter of minutes.

“ As a growing e-commerce company, Beautycounter faces unpredictable and constant change which demands a high level of business agility. Thoughtworks is pleased to have our industry-leading talent work alongside Beautycounter engineers in the transformation of the IT organization to modernize and realize business benefits faster,” said Chris Murphy, chief executive officer, Thoughtworks North America.

About Beautycounter

Beautycounter is the leader in clean skincare and cosmetics whose mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand leads the way for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy efforts that update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938.

Beautycounter is an omni-channel brand and is available today online, in physical retail stores, through strategic partnerships, and through its community of more than 65,000 independent sellers across North America.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 12,500+ people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.