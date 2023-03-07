Masimo and Temple Health Form Innovation Collaboration with Focus on Hospital Automation and Telehealth Initiatives

IRVINE, Calif. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a leading global provider of medical technology and automation solutions, and Temple Health, Philadelphia’s 979-bed academic health system, announced today that they are entering into a strategic innovation collaboration. With an emphasis on advancing the forefront remote patient monitoring and telehealth, as well as automating high-quality care, the collaboration may include the use of such innovations as the Masimo W1™ advanced health tracking watch, the Radius VSM™ tetherless, multimodal patient monitor, and Masimo Hospital Automation™ solutions like UniView®, UniView :60™, Halo ION®, and Sepsis Index™ for Patient SafetyNet™. The collaboration is designed to further the organizations’ mutual goals of improving health, increasing care value, and transforming models of care delivery.

Joseph DiMartino, MSN, RN, Associate Vice President of Nursing at Temple University Hospital, said, “Temple Health is committed to driving medical advances through clinical innovation, pioneering research and world-class education. Our commitment aligns with Masimo’s vision for achieving tomorrow’s outcomes and helping institutions like ours improve and automate the ways we monitor physiological status across more care areas than ever before, as well as extend high-quality care beyond the hospital and into the home. We have collaborated with Masimo since 2008, starting with Masimo SET® pulse oximetry, which has then expanded into other technology avenues that really help streamline clinical workflows and put our patients’ safety at the forefront. We are particularly excited by Masimo’s innovations in telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and automation, and how they can help us support improved outcomes for our patients both within and after they have left the hospital. The future is bright with Masimo as a technology partner.”

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, added, “We are delighted to expand our relationship with Temple Health through this innovation collaboration, and to work hand in hand to explore how Masimo’s monitoring, connectivity, and automation technologies, alongside Temple Health’s clinical expertise, can bring safe, easy-to-use, high-quality telehealth and remote patient monitoring services to their patients. We are committed to improving life, improving patient outcomes, and reducing the cost of care.”

Temple Health and Masimo plan to collaborate in a number of areas, including:

Demonstrating the future of healthcare, for the benefit of the broader healthcare ecosystem, through the deployment of next-generation technologies, therapies, devices, and systems designed to advance patient-centered care across the care continuum, and especially in the automation, remote patient monitoring, and telehealth space.

Raising awareness of the importance of health equity by leveraging their expertise and regional influence to positively impact access to quality care for all Philadelphia residents.

Participation in the Temple Health “Collaboratory,” where the latest Masimo technologies will be trialed and refined before broader deployment.

Joint investigation of best practices for minimizing technology obsolescence in healthcare, a key focus as automation and telehealth infrastructure become more and more sophisticated.

Clinical and technological exchanges between key leaders designed to advance the frontiers of healthcare.

Joint clinical research opportunities in in-patient, out-patient, and home-based settings, with cooperation and co-development on technological innovations.

In the U.S., Masimo W1 as a medical device and Masimo Radius VSM are pending FDA clearance. Sepsis Index is not FDA cleared.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care.

ORi, RPVi, and Radius VSM have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

About Temple Health

Temple University Health System (Temple Health) is a $2.4 billion academic health system dedicated to providing access to quality patient care and supporting excellence in medical education and research. Temple Health includes Temple University Hospital (TUH)-Main Campus; TUH-Episcopal Campus; TUH-Jeanes Campus; TUH-Northeastern Campus; Temple University Hospital – Fox Chase Cancer Center Outpatient Department; TUH-Northeastern Endoscopy Center; The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center, together with The Institute for Cancer Research, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center; Fox Chase Cancer Center Medical Group, Inc., The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center’s physician practice plan; Temple Transport Team, a ground and air-ambulance company; Temple Physicians, Inc., a network of community-based specialty and primary-care physician practices; and Temple Faculty Practice Plan, Inc., Temple Health’s physician practice plan. Temple Health is affiliated with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

Temple Health refers to the health, education and research activities carried out by the affiliates of Temple Health and by the Katz School of Medicine. Temple Health neither provides nor controls the provision of health care. All health care is provided by its member organizations or independent health care providers affiliated with Temple Health member organizations. Each Temple Health member organization is owned and operated pursuant to its governing documents.

Non-discrimination notice: It is the policy of Temple University Hospital and The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center, that no one shall be excluded from or denied the benefits of or participation in the delivery of quality medical care on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity/expression, disability, age, ancestry, color, national origin, physical ability, level of education, or source of payment.