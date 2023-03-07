20-Minute Trader® Delivers Fastest Growing Trading Course Strategy For 2023

Meet Jeremy Russell, CEO of The 20-Minute Trader. Jeremy found a predictable stock pattern he trades every day for just 20 minutes. You will learn our exact method and will even be able to test it on a demo account until you are confident it works!

Meet Jeremy Russell, CEO of The 20-Minute Trader. Jeremy found a predictable stock pattern he trades every day for just 20 minutes. You will learn our exact method and will even be able to test it on a demo account until you are confident it works!

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enjoying an unprecedented 30X growth in just one year, compared to last year, 20-Minute Trader® has surpassed all expectations and is leading the way in teaching fast trades for rookies and pros by offering a Free Introductory Course on their strategy.

“I discovered a repeating pattern that is predictable. I play the pattern,” says Jeremy Russell, CEO and Founder. “Our Free Course teaches you short patterns you can predict, how to take advantage of these patterns, tips for success and full access to customer service professionals.” They also offer more advanced courses but their Free Course actually tells the whole strategy. The other courses are for those who want someone else to do the work for them.

“The popularity of our strategy is its simplicity,” Russell continues. “We teach you exactly what I did and currently do that takes only 20 minutes a day of trading time.”

Reasons for 20-Minute Trader’s growth and appeal…

1. The strategy is designed for down markets, sideways markets, and up markets (2022 was a very down market and yet the company’s growth was 30X in that year).

2. The strategy, in full, occupies a total of only 20 minutes per day.

3. Unusually responsive and helpful customer service.

4. Reviews on their courses state they are fun, easy, fast and designed for the total beginner or expert alike.

With no formal training and never buying a single stock before 2019, Russell conducted his own exhaustive, independent research and discovered a glitch that has proven to be consistent and successful. He verified his method by extensively back-testing this glitch with software his team developed.

Russell shares his actual results on their website and currently has achieved 37% profit seven weeks into 2023.*

Asked why Russell is giving away the secret, he says “80% of people will understand – 20% will think I’m insincere, but I LOVE helping people have a better life. We only charge if people want us to do the work for them and provide rapid and superb customer service.”

If you want to find out more about 20-Minute Trader® and Russell’s strategy, visit 20mintrader.com or their YouTube channel which shows numerous training videos, testimonials and examples of Russell’s live trades.

*Remember, trading is risky, and most day traders lose money. Read our full disclaimer.