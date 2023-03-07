Applied Information and HAAS Alert Announce Safety Cloud® Integration

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new partnership between leaders in connected infrastructure and transportation will enable vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities in cities and communities nationwide, including digital alerting and emergency vehicle preemption. The partnership announcement today came from Applied Information, one of the nation’s leading providers of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), and HAAS Alert, the company behind the nation’s largest digital alerting platform, Safety Cloud.

HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud digital alerting solution uses real-time hazard data from emergency vehicles, roadway assets, and other sources to deliver digital alerts to drivers through connected vehicles and navigation apps. Digital alerts provide drivers with advance notice or warning of upcoming hazards, incidents, or other roadway conditions, giving them additional time to make safer, smarter driving decisions. Millions of drivers using Stellantis’ Uconnect telematics system in Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and RAM vehicles can receive these alerts directly in the vehicle’s infotainment screens, and motorists can also receive alerts in any vehicle through Waze.

The newly announced collaboration will connect Applied Information infrastructure, emergency, and non-emergency equipment (OBUs, RSUs) to the Safety Cloud platform, enabling subscribed agencies to deliver digital alerts to millions of connected cars and mobile navigation applications. The integration will also enable advanced V2X capabilities between vehicles and roadside equipment, such as emergency vehicle preemption at intersections to improve response time and reduce the risk of responder collisions, active school zones alerts to keep our children safer while arriving at and leaving school, and mid-block crosswalks when pedestrians are in the roadway

V2X solutions like digital alerts are expected to dramatically improve road safety for both motorists and pedestrians. Responders, roadway workers, and vulnerable road users face an increased risk of injury and death from distracted drivers that fail to safely share the roadway. Despite brighter warning lights, signage, and public awareness campaigns, every year, hundreds of thousands of collisions involving emergency vehicles, work zones, and pedestrians occur, often resulting in injuries and deaths. Digital alerting, an advanced warning solution to deliver safety messages to drivers inside their vehicles, has been proven to reduce these types of roadway collisions by 80% or more.

Bryan Mulligan, CEO of Applied Information, says that the company’s partnership with HAAS Alert is a natural extension of their shared commitment to safety. “We know how much connectivity changes everything in the world of transportation. Our integration with Safety Cloud means that agencies across the country will be able to use our equipment to deliver lifesaving alerts to millions of connected cars and platforms, fulfilling our commitment to improving safety, reliability, and mobility.”

Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert, applauded Applied Information for its leadership in the ITS industry. “By embracing digital alerting and integrating with Safety Cloud, Applied Information is delivering on the promise of ITS and playing a critical role in making connected cities a reality across the country. Digital alerting makes roads safer, and our partnership with Applied Information will help us prevent tragedies and get people home safely.”

About Applied Information

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected vehicle, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority and ITS systems. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com.