Evolv Partners With Boston Red Sox To Create A Fan-Friendlier Fenway

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park.

“America’s Most Beloved Ballpark” will feature Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution beginning on Opening Day, March 30, when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles. Fans will be able to seamlessly flow through security screening with less interruption for unnecessary alarms, reducing the backups and long lines that have historically developed at the entry gates. The partnership also joins two Boston-area organizations, as Waltham-based Evolv becomes a proud partner of its hometown team, the Boston Red Sox.

“The fan experience begins with creating a safe and secure environment at Fenway Park,” said Pete Nesbit, SVP Ballpark Operations, Boston Red Sox. “This partnership with Evolv enhances our overall security program with innovative weapons detection technology and the added benefit of a quicker, more efficient entry process.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. It allows security officials to tell the difference between threats and the everyday items people carry in their pockets and bags in a free flow manner. Fenway Park is one of ten Major League Baseball parks partnering with Evolv as the 2023 season begins.

“The Red Sox are always working to create one of the best fan experiences in all of sports,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “Fenway Park is already partnering with JCI to keep the historic ballpark more efficient, sustainable and ready for the future through their smart buildings platform. We are thrilled to add to a level of innovation in safety without sacrificing that experience that makes Fenway such a great place to visit.”

Between the Red Sox and Fenway Park and the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, Evolv screens fans in New England all year long. Both teams are part of an ever-growing roster of facilities in all sports across the country partnering with Evolv to provide a safer, faster and more fan-friendly entrance experience. Evolv’s technology is used at dozens of MLB, MLS and NFL stadiums from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to Nissan Stadium in Tennessee and is partnering with a growing roster of professional sports teams around the county.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

