Tyler Technologies Renews Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in Colorado

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that the Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA), on behalf of the state of Colorado, has signed a contract renewal for Tyler’s award-winning digital government and payments services, following a competitive procurement.

The five-year contract renewal, which may be extended for up to five additional years at the state’s option, builds upon the existing 18-year relationship between Colorado’s SIPA and Tyler’s Digital Solutions Division, formerly NIC. The agreement features a new funding model that will streamline processes for agencies to implement and utilize Tyler’s products and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, making it easier to bring digital government services to a broader range of agencies across the state.

Tyler currently provides more than 1,100 digital government services in the state of Colorado, working with 770 government entities and securely processing more than 8 million transactions annually. Among those services is a multi-award-winning content management system hosting more than 400 websites for government partners, including the state’s official website, Colorado.gov.

“We are honored by the confidence Colorado has placed in us over the years, and we’re very excited to continue our relationship with the state,” said Rich Olsen, vice president of state enterprise for Tyler’s Digital Solutions Division. “Through this partnership, we will continue to make digital government and payment services more accessible to the residents of Colorado for many years to come.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial