CoreStack and TCS Partner to Provide NextGen Cloud Governance Solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash. & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, announced that it has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, to provide NextGen Cloud Governance to large enterprises looking to optimize their cloud operations. The joint solution, called CloudFinOps, is built on CoreStack’s CloudOps, FinOps, and SecOps, and is available as a SaaS-based solution. TCS will leverage its customer-specific contextual knowledge to provide governance services to customers.

The CloudFinOps solution provides a single pane of glass for monitoring multi-cloud operations, cost control, and security recommendations in multi-cloud environments across Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The solutions will be instrumental in securing perimeters of the cloud ecosystem.

CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform is designed to improve process efficiency, productivity, and reliability by enabling rule-based automation, continuous monitoring, and improved visibility. With new levels of visibility into, and control over cloud costs, CoreStack FinOps empowers enterprises to reduce spend, create more accurate forecasts, optimize cloud usage, and attribute 100% of cloud costs, promoting a culture of financial accountability. CoreStack’s SecOps makes it easy to assess, remediate, and ensure multi-cloud security with support for more than 2,100+ policies.

“We are pleased to join forces with CoreStack to provide a comprehensive cloud governance solution to our customers,” said Akhilesh Tiwari, President, Communications, Media & Information Services Americas at TCS. “Our customers are experiencing an increased drive to optimize their cloud spending. With CloudFinOps, which is jointly developed by CoreStack and TCS, along with TCS’ value realization office framework, we help customers drive superior business outcomes, while reducing cloud spend across the organization.”

The CloudFinOps solution empowers enterprises to reduce cloud spend, optimize cloud usage, and ensure security and compliance. The flexible pricing model, makes it a cost-effective solution for large enterprises.

“We are thrilled to partner with TCS to provide our mutual customers with a comprehensive solution for optimizing their cloud operations, finance, and security,” said Suren Singh, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at CoreStack. “With TCS’ expertise in IT services and CoreStack’s innovative cloud governance platform, customers can reduce their cloud spending, increase their financial accountability, and maintain a high level of security and compliance.”

CoreStack offers a suite of NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps across multi-cloud through one unified dashboard. This platform is designed to be Continuous, Holistic, Autonomous, Integrated, and Nimble (CHAIN) so enterprises can use cloud with confidence. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate. In addition, CoreStack offers a suite of assessment tools that include Well-Architected Assessments as well as FinOps and SecOps assessments. These solutions streamline the process of assessing, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

About CoreStack

CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, and help optimize cloud spend while assuring security and compliance across multiple clouds with a single solution to go further faster. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value, such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption, generating $300+ million in cloud cost savings. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 613,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com