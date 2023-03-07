Scope Launches New Scope Squeez, Its First-Ever Mouthwash Concentrate: Now, A 1L Mouthwash Bottle Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

Customize your mouthwash experience with new Scope Squeez mouthwash concentrate. Simply add water and squeez to control your minty intensity. Now available at retailers nationwide.

Customize your mouthwash experience with new Scope Squeez mouthwash concentrate. Simply add water and squeez to control your minty intensity. Now available at retailers nationwide.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scope, a long-established leading brand in the mouthwash category, today announced the launch of Scope Squeez, the brand’s first-ever mouthwash concentrate that allows customers to customize the intensity of their mouthwash to match their tastes – just add water and squeez. Scope Squeez freshens up daily routines with an all-new convenient, concentrated form that delivers up to the same number of uses in a palm-sized bottle as a 1L bottle of regular liquid mouthwash.

Scope’s biggest innovation in a decade addresses a core barrier to daily mouthwash use: nearly half of consumers looking to enjoy fresh breath often find the strength and freshness of mouthwash to be too much or not quite enough. That’s where Scope Squeez comes in. Scope’s new mouthwash concentrate provides a customizable experience all in a convenient, palm-sized squeeze bottle with up to 50 uses, that keeps users fresh when and where they need. Simply add water to the dosing cup to dilute the concentrate and squeez two or even three times to control the minty intensity of your mouthwash, using up to four squeezes per day. Plus, customers get the fresh breath they know and love from Scope Classic, now with 70% less packaging than a 500 mL Scope mouthwash bottle for easy on-the-counter storage.

“As a leading mouthwash brand, Scope knows what consumers want out of their mouthwash, and while it’s clear that fresh breath tops the list, they often slip up in making it part of their daily routine,” said Luis Restrepo, Senior Director North America Oral Care at Procter & Gamble. “Today’s shoppers – Gen Z and young Millennials in particular – are calling for personalized products tailored to them, and Scope is answering that call by delivering a breakthrough product: a convenient mouthwash concentrate that allows you to control the strength, and fits in the palm of your hand. With Scope Squeez, we’re inviting users to find their ‘Scope Zone,’ and unleash a minty-fresh sense of self-expression and confidence to face the world fearlessly.”

Scope Squeez is now available in a 50 mL bottle in two varieties – Original Mint and Cool Peppermint – in-store and online at retailers nationwide for $7.99.

Follow along for more @scopefresh.

About Scope

For nearly 60 years, Scope has served as a trusted leader in oral health, delivering a diverse lineup of mouthwash products that leave customers with a healthy, fresh smile and the confidence to connect with others. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Scope is owned and distributed by The Procter & Gamble Company.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.