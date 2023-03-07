Grove Co. Launches New Limited Edition Collection with Drew Barrymore

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp™, today announced the launch of its new Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Limited Edition Collection with Drew Barrymore. An investor and the Company’s Global Brand & Sustainability Advocate, Drew collaborated with the Grove Co. brand and innovation teams to create a sustainable collection of bright and colorful home care essentials inspired by her optimistic spirit and the natural beauty of the environment. The products were designed to infuse homes with a sense of uplifting vibrancy this spring and empower everyone to take collective action to protect the future of our planet.

“I am so excited to be launching my first sustainable collection of home care products with Grove Co.,” said Drew Barrymore. “I wanted to create a line of home accessories that were bright, modern and inspired by the beauty of the natural world. Every piece was designed and crafted to be sustainable, beautiful and effective for the health of people and the planet. I hope the collection inspires others to take action and embark on their own sustainability journey – making it easier to use less plastic in their daily lives.”

The design-led co-created limited edition collection features many of Drew’s favorite Grove Co. products reimagined in playful patterns, bright colors and uplifting fragrances including cleaner concentrates, laundry detergent sheets, hand and dish soaps and home accessories. In keeping with Grove Collaborative’s commitment to move Beyond Plastic™, the collection is also completely free of single-use plastic.

“Working closely with Drew to craft the concept and design of these products has been such a pleasure, and we have been able to create something beautiful and modern that is also rooted in sustainability,” said Lucy Leahy, GM of Owned Brands at Grove Collaborative. “This collection combines colorful designs, high quality materials and high performing products that are better for people and the planet. We are so excited to bring Drew’s first co-created collection with Grove Co. to life.”

The collection features 15 products ranging from $5.49 to $14.99. The signature limited edition scents exclusive to the collection are Palm Leaf Mist and Island Orchid.

One of Drew’s favorites from the collection - provides a rich lather with minimal water while cleaning and leaving hands feeling soft using 100% natural fragrance, $5.49 Euro Dish Cloth: Made of biodegradable cellulose and cotton, they feature modern geometric designs and Drew’s signature, $9.99

The Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Limited Edition Collection is available for purchase exclusively on Grove.com, Target.com and at select Target and Meijer stores nationwide. Members of Virgin Red – Virgin’s Group-wide rewards club – can earn six Virgin Points for every dollar spent on all Grove Co. purchases by visiting www.virgin.com/virgin-red. Members can spend Virgin Points on nearly 50 rewards including Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Voyages and Virgin Experience Gifts.

About Grove Collaborative:

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ by 2025 and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible. For more information, visit www.grove.com.

About Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was born in Culver City, California, into a revered acting family that includes, among many others, her grandfather John Barrymore. She started performing in commercials before her first birthday. At age six she was chosen by director Steven Spielberg to co-star as ‘Gertie’ in E.T.: The Extraterrestrial. In 1995, she created her own production company, Flower Films, with partner Nancy Juvonen. Their first film was the 1999 comedy Never Been Kissed, followed by the box office hit Charlie’s Angels in 2000. Firmly established as a production powerhouse, Flower Films subsequently produced the features 50 First Dates, cult favorite Donnie Darko, Duplex, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Music and Lyrics, Fever Pitch, He’s Just Not That Into You and Whip It, which she directed and appeared in. Drew won a 2009 Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as fallen heiress Edith Bouvier Beale in the lauded HBO production of Grey Gardens. She most recently starred in and executive produced the Netflix original series Santa Clarita Diet.

Drew’s talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show premiered on September 14, 2020 and is currently in its third season. In June 2021, Drew launched DREW magazine. In addition to Drew’s extensive film and television career, Drew is also the founder of Barrymore Brands. In 2013, Drew launched FLOWER Beauty, a cosmetics company. Drew has added eyewear, home, kids, hair tools and paint to her brand. In 2021, Drew introduced Beautiful kitchen tools and appliances, which is carried at 2,500 Walmart stores nationwide and online. On November 2, 2021, Drew launched her first lifestyle book with Pilar Valdes, “Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life.”

About Virgin Red

Virgin Red is Virgin's rewards club, first launching in the UK in 2020 and then in the USA in November 2021. Virgin Red connects the Virgin family, where members can earn on the everyday to save for the extraordinary.

Virgin Red celebrates its members for living a life more Virgin – giving them exclusive access to rewards from the Virgin family and beyond. It makes it really easy for members to earn and spend Virgin Points – Virgin's universal currency which never expires. Whether it’s earning points everyday with some of the biggest online retailers or saving for a bigger extraordinary experience like a holiday, there is something for everyone. For more information, please visit www.virgin.com/virgin-red.