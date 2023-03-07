Laserfiche Launches New MuleSoft Integration

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced a new MuleSoft Certified Connector for Laserfiche®. Accessible in the MuleSoft Anypoint Exchange and the Laserfiche Solution Marketplace, this new connector will allow companies to simplify integration to Laserfiche’s content services platform and build solutions that boost productivity, scale with growth and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

With Laserfiche, customers can accelerate integration deployment, more easily manage integration lifecycles and access enterprise-wide data analytics. Connecting Laserfiche’s low-code process automation, secure content management and intelligent content capture capabilities with other line-of-business applications such as ERP, CRM, HRIS and BI systems will enable organizations using MuleSoft to configure and expedite end-to-end automated solutions while meeting data security and information governance standards.

“A successful connected enterprise relies on a robust technology infrastructure and simplified integration strategy, enabling business processes to be easily automated, no matter where data is stored or which applications are involved,” said David Everson, Laserfiche’s senior director of strategic solutions. “Laserfiche is excited to bring its trusted content services and process automation platform to the Salesforce ecosystem, enabling more speed, greater agility and stronger security in our customers’ integrations.”

“Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation,” said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels, Salesforce. “Laserfiche’s integration allows MuleSoft customers to enable teams to integrate apps and data and automate business processes, to innovate faster and enable game changing customer and employee experiences.”

Learn more about iPaaS MuleSoft Applications with Laserfiche in the Laserfiche Solution Marketplace.

Laserfiche customers can learn more about how to integrate data from siloed apps and systems faster and automate complete workflows more efficiently with MuleSoft here.

​​​MuleSoft customers can learn more about MuleSoft Certified Connector for Laserfiche here.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

