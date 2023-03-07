Esker Expands Global Partnership Network in Latin America with BPONE

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance and Customer Service functions, today announced a strategic partnership with Ecuador-based BPONE: The Best Professional Outsourcing, a global company specializing in outsourcing and consulting services. With BPONE’s deep understanding of the local market and Esker's industry-leading technology, the partnership is poised to drive significant growth and impact for both companies in Latin America as they seek to advance digitization throughout the region.

Since 2016, BPONE has maintained a growth mindset at the forefront of its operations. The company successfully expanded from Ecuador to open new offices in Colombia, Peru, the U.S., Spain and more to further establish its global footprint. As its reach grew, company leadership recognized the need for a sophisticated automation intelligence system to offer to its clients that could handle an influx of invoices and streamline efficiencies while decreasing mistakes caused by manual tasks.

“Many Latin American businesses continue to rely on manual processes to handle back-office tasks rather than applying technology-forward advancements to boost productivity,” said Katty Cardenas, CEO and President of BPONE. “We wanted to stay ahead by finding a partner to support our growth – both internally and externally – and Esker proved an exceptional match. The tools and continued support from the Esker team will enable us to scale to new heights and achieve our aspirations in a way that would not have been possible alone.”

BPONE identified Esker as the ideal partner to directly enhance its knowledge process outsourcing due to its ERP-agnostic solutions and easy-to-implement cloud platform. Esker’s presence in both the order-to-cash and procure-to-pay space is unmatched in the market. The value Esker delivers to its global customer base complements BPONE’s vision in Latin America. Coupled with BPONE’s insight into each territory’s unique regulations and process expectations, both companies are now set to bring new expertise and diverse technology tools to previously untapped markets ripe for digital transformation.

“We are thrilled to work alongside a forward-thinking company such as BPONE and support them as they continue to grow on a global scale and leave an impact in every country they operate in,” said Steve Smith, Esker U.S. COO. "I firmly believe that our partnership will prove to be a driving force behind significant growth and success for both companies, enabling Esker to expand its reach and support more Latin American businesses as they embark on digital transformation efforts."

About BPONE: The Best Professional Outsourcing

BPONE is a global company specializing in consulting and outsourcing services in three strategic segments: BPO, ITO and KPO with certified ISO 9001:2015, determined to contribute to improving productivity and results for other organizations through outsourcing and optimizing their non-core business processes. BPONE’s solutions serve industries such as consumer goods, accounting, technology, pharmaceutical, services, agriculture, hydrocarbons and mining sectors, among others. Founded in 2016, BPONE now has offices located in Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, the U.S. and Spain. For more information on BPONE and its solutions, visit https://www.bp-one.com/.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Middleton, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.