ACIA Aero Leasing Enters Canadian Market with Lease of One ATR 72-500 Bulk Freighter to Canadian North

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, announced on the sidelines of the ISTAT Americas conference that the lessor has leased its first aircraft to a Canada-based airline customer. Bradley Air Services Limited, commercially known as Canadian North, took delivery of one ATR 72-500 (“ATR 72F”) Bulk Freighter from the lessor in January 2023.

The ATR 72F, fitted with the IPR Conversions kit, was converted in Toulouse, France, and will be operated under the Canadian North banner, supporting the Inuit-owned airline’s operations on its vast and comprehensive route system that serves the cargo needs of more northern communities than any other air carrier in Canada.

“Canadian North is a world-class operator, and we are delighted to welcome them to our growing customer family,” said Elze Le Roux, ACIA Aero Leasing’s SVP, Leasing & Customer Relationships. “We are excited to be working together in support of the airline’s strategic approach to increasing operational efficiencies and accelerating the growth of its cargo business.”

Michael Rodyniuk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian North, commented: “The introduction of the ATR 72F aircraft type is a significant step in our long-term fleet plan. We need a robust cargo aircraft that can perform in challenging Arctic operating conditions. ACIA has delivered a solution with the IPR Conversions kit installed and ready to take on the task. This is a great solution for our operation and the communities we serve across our vast northern network.”

“With ACIA’s first aircraft leased into Canada, this delivery marks a significant milestone in our platform’s growth,” celebrated Mick Mooney, ACIA Aero Leasing Chief Executive Officer. “There is a robust demand for the ATR 72F in the market, particularly configured with the IPR Conversions kit. We continue to focus on this variant of the ATR 72 Family aircraft as a core part of our portfolio growth strategy.”

About Canadian North

Canadian North is a 100% Inuit-owned airline connecting people and delivers essential goods throughout Canada’s North – safely, reliably with friendly and caring customer service. Canadian North Airlines services 25 communities within the Northwest Territories, Nunavik and Nunavut, as well as Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton and Calgary with a versatile fleet of Boeing 737 and ATR 42 aircraft. Canadian North is also the premier charter services provider for large resource sector clients requiring dependable, efficient and economical fly-in/fly-out air service and it operates flights across North America and beyond for sports teams, cruise lines, tour operators and many others. Canadian North is owned by Makivvik Corporation and Inuvialuit Development Corporation. www.canadiannorth.com

About ACIA Aero Leasing

ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital (“ACIA Group”), is a leading regional aircraft lessor headquartered in Ireland, with offices located in France, Canada, England, and South Africa. ACIA manages a portfolio of nearly 70 regional passenger and freighter aircraft on lease to operators in more than 21 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com