ASE Reduces Cable Power Consumption by 60% with Ciena

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asia Submarine-cable Express (ASE), a consortium of Asian telecommunications carriers managing the ASE cable system, is working with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to improve the design capacity and sustainability of its cable system.

Running a total of 8,148km, the ASE high-capacity cable system connects Japan to Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme, leveraging Waveserver 5 powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme and an optical bypass, will deliver more capacity through ASE’s existing cable, enabling improvement in its design capacity of 193%. Optimized for 100GbE and 400GbE applications with unmatched scaling capabilities, Waveserver 5 also minimizes ASE’s rack space and reduces power consumption by 60% for a greener solution.

“With Asia a key hub for international business, intra-Asia cable routes are becoming increasingly congested. In this crowded playing field, we’ve teamed up with Ciena on upgrades designed to enhance the delivery capacity of our current cables. We are especially pleased to have greener, more sustainable ways of powering connectivity and reduce power consumption,” said Mr. Yoshio Sato, ASE MC Chairman.

The ASE cable also utilizes Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms in a Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE) configuration and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller. Ciena Services is providing consulting, systems integration, maintenance and network transformation services to the cable, a collaboration between the region’s telecommunication carriers—NTT Ltd Japan Corporation (NTT LJ), PLDT, StarHub and Telekom Malaysia.

“We have been working extensively with ASE to maximize its network assets across the last few upgrades. With WaveLogic 5 Extreme enabling 400GbE single-wave transport across any distance, ASE can scale its cable with less power and cost. Together with ASE, we are making continued progress toward a more ecofriendly, connected future without compromise,” said Mr. Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, International, Ciena.

About Asia Submarine-cable Express (ASE)

The Asia Submarine-cable Express cable system is a high capacity cable system constructed in the Asia Pacific Region designed to cater the exponential growth in bandwidth requirements for new and revolutionary broadband applications such as IP, video, data, and other multimedia services.

The ASE Project was collaborated by the region’s leading telecommunications carriers: NTT LJ, PLDT, StarHub and Telekom Malaysia. The 8,148-kilometer ASE system links mainland Japan with extension to the Okinawan Islands, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. The system is designed to potentially to connect to Mainland China, as well as other Southeast Asian countries. The system is envisioned to provide seamless interconnection with other major cable systems connecting Europe, the Middle East, other parts of Asia, and the United States.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

