RFMW Expands European Presence With Acquisition

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFMW, a specialized distributor of RF and microwave products, today announced the intention to acquire MRC Gigacomp (MRCG) and MRC Components (MRCC) in Germany. Both MRCG and MRCC represent and distribute industry-leading manufacturers of RF, microwave, millimeter-wave components, in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Benelux. The agreement fortifies RFMW’s international presence, with a very impressive footprint across Europe, and it enhances their prominent position as a highly skilled, experienced and technical, sales and marketing organization.

Consummation of the transaction is subject to merger clearance approval, and is expected to close on 31st March 2023.

“We are excited about this agreement with RFMW,” comments Frank Lauber, managing director of MRC Gigacomp. “RFMW’s products directly align with our focus and customer base. We are particularly excited to become a part of the RFMW family and we look forward to working with our new global colleagues.”

"We are confident that RFMW’s partnership with the MRC Organization will enhance our ability to provide customers with best-in-class solutions and support,” says James Millsap, managing director of MRC Components.

“We appreciate MRC’s closely aligned mission and philosophy with RFMW’s,” states Mike Carroll, vice president of global sales at RFMW. “MRC’s excellent customer relationships and European coverage will further enhance RFMW’s international footprint and strengthen our line card. We are confident that our customers and suppliers will benefit from the acquisition, and we look forward to working with the team.”

Ben Skipper, finance director of the Exponential Technology Group, adds, “We are delighted to welcome the MRC group to the XTG family. As we continue to expand our global portfolio, the addition of MRC will help further cement RFMW’s position as the premier technical distributor of RF & Microwave semiconductors, connectors, and components in Europe.”

About MRC

Since 1997 MRC Components and MRC Gigacomp have provided expert-level technical support and logistics management in the RF, MW and power components industry. MRC represents and distributes world-leading manufacturers of RF, microwave, and magnetic power components efficiently, economically, and professionally to meet our customer needs.

Advisors

RFMW was advised by Dr. Jörg Schwichtenberg (Honert München PartG mbB) and Peter Harper (Eversheds – Sutherland).

The shareholders and management of MRC was advised by Dr Thomas Wächter (Werz Kreis PartG mbB) and Matthias Mennel-Klingspor ({mnz} consulting m&a advisory).

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF and microwave components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. The company continues to expand its list of products from selective suppliers with RF/microwave expertise. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. Acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, RFMW joins the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. XTG is a subsidiary of TTI Inc.’s Family of Specialists: TTI, Inc., Mouser Electronics, and Sager Electronics.

To learn more about RFMW, visit their Website at www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.