Itron Signs Contract to Transform Water Operations in Indonesia’s Fully Integrated Industrial Estate

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a contract with PT. Megalopolis Manunggal Industrial Development (PT. MMID) to improve data collection and operational efficiencies in MM2100 Industrial Town, Indonesia’s fully integrated industrial estate. As part of the contract, PT. MMID will deploy Temetra, Itron’s next-generation meter data collection and management solution, delivered via Itron channel partner PT. Multipar Tirta Anugra. The solution will allow PT. MMID to collect frequent and accurate water meter usage data through a unified platform, minimizing billing errors and driving innovation and conservation that aligns with Indonesia’s roadmap to enter the Industry 4.0 era.

Located in Bekasi West Java Province, about one hour from Jakarta, MM2100 Industrial Town continues to grow as an integrated and sustainable society. With Itron’s Temetra solution, the community will drive further innovation and sustainability with the platform’s automatic water data collection, which flags mis-keyed reads, resulting in reduced billing errors. PT. MMID will also take advantage of the platform’s analytics to prioritize unusual water anomalies more effectively and initiate appropriate actions in response.

MM2100 Industrial Town prioritizes safety and citizen health in workplace accidents and taking advantage of Itron’s Temetra solution will keep the field workers safe in the field and out of bad weather with the solution’s drive-by water meter data collection. Temetra’s data collector indicates alarm warnings to signal to the workers of potential anomalies occurring in the meter.

“We are happy to work together with Itron to deploy Temetra, not only to improve customer satisfaction with improved billing accuracy but to increase our productivity and streamline and simplify our water meter operations,” said Kazuo Sudo, President Director at PT. MMID. “Gone are the days of manual meter readings done on paperwork from our workers in the field; with Temetra data is collected on an hourly basis through a unified platform that workers can access remotely while in the field or while working in the office.”

“Our advanced solutions enable utilities and consumers to save water and energy, and we recognize PT. MMID's adoption of Temetra as a leading example of innovation in creating more resourceful communities,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “We are excited to collaborate to deploy Itron’s complete, cutting-edge mobile data collection package in the cloud as Indonesia embarks on its journey towards Industry 4.0, where information and communication technology is fully utilized.”

