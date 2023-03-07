Clarity AI and CDP announce environmental data product partnership

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarity AI, a leading sustainability technology platform, and CDP, the non-profit which runs the global environmental disclosure system, have today announced a new partnership focused on jointly developing and bringing to market new products for financial institutions to measure and act on their environmental impact.

Clarity AI’s extensive global client network manages tens of trillions of assets and counts on the Clarity AI platform to turn raw data into products that are easily consumable, including scores and analytics for integration in third-party platforms.

Through this partnership, CDP data will be used in Clarity AI's Net Zero tool, which supports financial institutions in managing and reporting their Net Zero alignment, in line with the industry-backed Net Zero Investment Framework (NZIF). CDP’s fund rating Climetrics – a free-to-search database of global ETFs and funds rated on their environmental performance, will also be calculated by Clarity AI.

"CDP brings deep expertise in collecting and cleaning raw climate data, and we are thrilled to work together to ensure our clients are receiving the best signposts on their paths to Net Zero,” said Patricia Pina, Head of Product Research & Innovation at Clarity AI.

Laurent Babikian, Global Director Data Products and Distribution CDP said, “As CDP holds the world’s largest self-reported environmental dataset, this partnership will ensure Clarity AI clients have access to the most comparable, science-based and comprehensive environmental data available. When greenwashing in ESG must be tackled with robust data, we look forward to working with Clarity AI to ensure their clients have the best possible products for building Net Zero portfolios and rapidly align their investment flows with the 1.5°C goal of the Paris agreement and our planet’s limits.”

The partnership between Clarity AI and CDP aligns with the missions of both organizations to build a sustainable economy and bring societal impact to markets. The two companies are committed to helping clients chart a path to a more sustainable world by measuring and acting on their environmental impact.

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. As of January 2023, Clarity AI’s platform analyzes more than 70,000 companies, 360,000 funds, 198 countries and 199 local governments – the broadest data coverage in the market with up to 13 times more than any other player – and delivers data and analytics for investing, corporate research, benchmarking, consumer ecommerce and reporting. Clarity AI has offices in North America, Europe and the Middle East, and its investor client network manages tens of trillions of assets, while its consumer partnerships allow it to be part of millions of daily ecommerce transactions and to reach hundreds of millions of consumers at over 400,000 merchants.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.