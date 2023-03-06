BAE Systems receives $256 million full-rate production contract from U.S. Marine Corps for additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has awarded BAE Systems a $256.8 million contract for additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) under a third order for full-rate production (FRP). This award covers production, fielding, and support costs for the ACV Personnel (ACV-P) variant and the Command variant (ACV-C). The contract exercises existing contract options, which include $145.3 million for more than 25 ACV-P vehicles, and $111.5 million for more than 15 ACV-C vehicles.

The ACV is an 8x8 platform that provides true open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability, payload, and growth potential to accommodate the evolving operational needs of the USMC. The Marine Corps approved full rate production on the ACV-P vehicle in 2021, and the vehicle is currently being fielded to Marine Corps Fleet Marine Force units. The ACV-C variant, which will provide multiple workstations for Marines to maintain and manage situational awareness in the battle space, is also in full-rate production and will begin fielding later this year.

“The ACV is an extremely versatile platform that continues our commitment to equip the Marines with the vehicle to meet their expeditionary needs,” said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of amphibious programs at BAE Systems. “Today, with our strategic partner Iveco Defence Vehicles, we are delivering this critical capability to the Marines. Together, we are working to introduce new and future capabilities into the ACV family of vehicles.”

BAE Systems is also under contract for two other ACV mission role variants: ACV-R; and ACV-30. The ACV Recovery (ACV-R) variant will replace the legacy Assault Amphibious Vehicle recovery variant (AAVR7A1), and will provide direct field support, maintenance, and recovery to the ACV family of vehicles. The ACV-30 mounts a stabilized, medium caliber Remote Turret System manufactured by KONGSBERG that provides the lethality and protection the Marines need while leaving ample room for troop capacity and payload.

The company has also received task instructions from the USMC to complete a study of incorporating Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle Command, Control, Communication and Computers/Unmanned Aerial Systems mission payload onto an ACV variant. The ACV C4/UAS variant was delivered to the Marine Corps in January of 2023 for testing.

ACV production and support is taking place at BAE Systems locations in: Stafford, Virginia; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Aiken, South Carolina; and, York, Pennsylvania.