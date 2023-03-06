Herley Joins CAES, Strengthening Position as Advanced RF Company

The combination positions CAES to deliver even greater capabilities and specialized knowledge across RF and develop the best solutions for tomorrow’s missions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The combination positions CAES to deliver even greater capabilities and specialized knowledge across RF and develop the best solutions for tomorrow’s missions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced RF technology, is pleased to announce that Herley has joined CAES, further expanding the company’s footprint in the RF market. The combination positions CAES to deliver even greater capabilities and specialized knowledge across RF, and develop the best solutions for tomorrow’s missions.

Herley delivers high-integrity, small Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) and application specific RF and electronic warfare assemblies, tactical RF products and missile flight instrumentation solutions. With facilities in Woburn, Massachusetts; Whippany, New Jersey; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the company brings an experienced team, strong customer relationships and new strategic programs to CAES.

“Being a partner of choice for our customers and helping to solve their toughest advanced RF problems is our top priority,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO, CAES. “We’re excited to welcome the Herley team to CAES as they share this focus. Combining our specialized knowledge will only continue to strengthen our work to build strong partnerships, deliver quality products and better serve our industry.”

Both CAES and Herley provide solutions for the world’s toughest missions. Herley excels at designing and manufacturing microwave electronic products and solutions for the aerospace and defense industries, aligning with CAES’ leadership and extensive experience in the industry. With the combination, CAES grows its portfolio of solutions with added capabilities in missile flight instrumentation, customized RF solutions for microwave assemblies and tactical radio frequency.

“As we start this next chapter with CAES, we’re excited about the alignment of our product offerings and strategic goals,” said Bill Fejes, president Specialist Radio Frequency, Herley. “Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities for both our customers and our employees.”

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most challenging defense and aerospace trusted systems. As a leading provider of advanced RF technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea and in the air, CAES’ extensive experience in the RF market and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com