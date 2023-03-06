EA SPORTS™ Furthers Commitment to Women’s Football With National Women’s Soccer League and National Women’s Soccer League Players Association Partnerships

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced new partnerships with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the top women's professional league in the U.S., and the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA). These partnerships are an important part of EA SPORTS’s ongoing commitment to elevate and authentically represent the women’s game.

“The NWSL’s integration into EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is a monumental milestone for the league, the players and millions of football fans around the world as we continue pushing boundaries for the women’s game,” said Jessica Berman, Commissioner, NWSL. “The athletes that call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world and we’re excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience. We can’t wait for fans to begin playing and we look forward to continuing this celebration of the players and the league when we kick off our 11th season on March 25.”

Starting March 15 across all platforms, all 12 NWSL teams will be present within Kick Off, Tournament Mode, Head to Head season / Co-op Seasons and Online Friendlies. Also available in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 will be four NWSL stadiums, along with authentic kits, starheads, trophies and celebrations.

“We’re passionate about EA SPORTS continuing to be a changemaker for women’s football, and our partnership with both the NWSL and the NWSLPA is another step we’re taking as an organization to advance the sport,” said Andrea Hopelain, SVP of Brand, EA SPORTS. “We’re committed to being champions for the future of football and bringing unrivaled authenticity to millions of football fans across the globe.”

Additionally, EA SPORTS and the NWSLPA will focus on elevating players on and off the pitch. Meghann Burke, Executive Director of the NWSLPA, has said “the players are the beating heart of every fan experience, fueling collective excitement through their passion, dedication, and perseverance. Today is a historic day for both our players and fans. This is a thrilling time for women's football, and we're looking forward to collaborating with EA SPORTS to champion the sport and create new opportunities for fans around the world to engage with these incredibly talented players.”

The 2023 NWSL season is slated to kick off on Saturday, March 25, with opening weekend for the league’s 11th campaign seeing all 12 teams in action. Both the regular season and the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup will appear across CBS Sports platforms, including The CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

For further details of the in-game components please see these Pitch Notes and to view further assets please visit our Press Portal.

FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS logo, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. FIFA and FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved.

About NWSL

The National Women’s Soccer League is the premier women’s professional soccer league in the world featuring national team players from around the globe. The clubs are Angel City FC, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, and Washington Spirit.

About NWSLPA

The NWSLPA is the labor union that represents all NWSL Players. As a proud affiliate of the AFL-CIO, the NWSLPA is the Players' advocate and voice. The NWSLPA ratified the first Collective Bargaining Agreement in American domestic women's professional soccer history in January 2022.

Category: EA Sports