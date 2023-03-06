NUS and Emeritus launch Chief Technology Officer Programme to prepare CTOs for facing Technology challenges.

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National University of Singapore (NUS) School of Computing has launched their Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Programme in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations worldwide. NUS School of Computing is ranked No. 1 in Asia for Computer Science and Information Systems, according to the World University Ranking 2023. NUS School of Computing’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Programme is a cutting-edge 9-month programme that is designed for commercially driven technology/digital leaders with 10+ years of work experience and 5 years of management and technology experience, who want to emerge as a transformative technology leader by becoming a trusted advisor to the CEO.

According to recent research by Gartner, 72% of data & analytics leaders are leading or heavily involved in digital transformation initiatives. Gartner also forecasts 5.1% increase in worldwide IT spending in 2023. CTOs need to provide the vision and technical leadership for their organisation’s digital transformation, they require a deep understanding of the changing future technology trends and potential organisational threats, as well as new technology-related skills. The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Programme is intended for professionals who want to advance their skills in digital innovation, strategy, organisation, cutting-edge technologies, and leadership development. Curated with a strong emphasis on real-world relevance to meet the challenging times and rapidly evolving business needs and trends, the Chief Technology Officer Programme offered by NUS School of Computing will provide you with a matrix of knowledge from which you can manage your organisation’s digitalisation journey in the role of a CTO.

The curriculum consists of 26 modules grouped into four pillars delivered through recorded video lectures from distinguished NUS SOC faculty. It also offers senior IT leaders a chance to Connect and network with high-achieving global professionals/leaders from across industries during the 2-day graduation and networking opportunity at NUS campus. It further also provides access to a success coach to drive engagement and clarity and a certificate of completion from NUS School of Computing. This is the first Chief Technology Officer (CTO) programme in Singapore offered by a premier global University.

Speaking about the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “With the growing demand for skilled CTOs across all industries, we have curated the NUS School of Computing’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Programme. From managing and implementing the information and technology of your organisation to advising the CEO in taking high level decisions for the overall growth of your organisation, all technology/digital leaders can benefit from this informative learning experience. We aim to produce industry-ready CTOs with skills required to build and lead organisations with agility for transformation and change in the digital economy.”

So for technology leaders who are looking to develop an agile and effective technology strategy, create organisational frameworks and implement technological solutions in line with future technology trends and master the leadership skills and boost business outcomes, this is the ultimate programme.

About NUS School of Computing

The NUS School of Computing traces its roots back to the Nanyang University Department of Computer Science that was established in 1975 – the first of its kind in Singapore. Since then, the School has developed into one of the top 10 computing schools in the world, with faculty members who are both internationally recognised researchers and inspiring teachers. The School offers outstanding undergraduate and graduate degree programmes across the full spectrum of the field of computing, including Computer Science, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Business Analytics and Information Security, as well as specialisations in emerging areas of importance such as artificial intelligence, fintech, blockchain, financial analytics and cybersecurity. Correspondingly, the School attracts excellent students and produce talented graduates who are making their mark in the world. The exceptional education that students experience here, coupled with the demand for computing talent in all fields and industries, make NUS Computing graduates highly sought-after. The School instil its students with leadership qualities and a spirit of entrepreneurship through mentorship, community service initiatives and special programmes, including The Furnace, a start-up incubator which offers funding, infrastructure and management support to bring original ideas to commercial fruition. For more information, please visit https://www.comp.nus.edu.sg/

About Emeritus:

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 75 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus’ short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/.