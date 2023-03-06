GRC Onboards Castrol to Its ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program for Data Center Immersion Cooling

AUSTIN, Texas & LEWISTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the global leader in immersion cooling for data centers, announced today that Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, will join GRC's ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program, a platform for collaboration to advance the performance of single-phase immersion cooling fluids.

GRC's ElectroSafe range of liquid coolants are available globally and deployed with GRC immersion cooling systems in twenty-two countries. The range provides a broad spectrum of high-performance, earth-friendly, synthetic coolants that have undergone a thorough testing process. Under the ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program, Castrol and GRC will jointly evaluate and gather fluid test data through a proprietary protocol to optimize material compatibility, safety, and thermal performance. This will provide GRC's customers around the world with an expanded range of trusted fluids for their unique data center requirements.

"Castrol is excited to join GRC's ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program and expand its presence in the data center immersion cooling space," said Matthias Donner, VP Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products at Castrol. "Making Castrol's immersion cooling fluid expertise and technology available to GRC's customers will enable both organizations to accelerate progress in the growing immersion cooling industry, collaborate to advance the performance of single-phase immersion cooling fluids, and contribute towards improving the sustainability of data center operations globally."

Castrol will provide its Castrol ON Immersion Cooling Fluids which are designed to maximize data center cooling efficiency, offer enhanced equipment protection and can help safeguard against facility downtime by comprehensive material testing. The fluid is designed to improve thermal management performance and is characterized by a very low viscosity, high fluid stability for enhanced safety, and strong electrical component compatibility.

"With Castrol joining the ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program, GRC will add another immersion cooling fluid for its global customer base," said Ben Smith, Chief Product Officer at GRC. "The Castrol ON portfolio of immersion coolants will enable our customers to experience advanced performance without compromising on long-term material compatibility, while improving the energy and water efficiency of their data center operations."

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in twenty-two countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit grcooling.com for more information.

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and space for over 100 years.

Today, Castrol is helping drive sustainability with our Path360 programme that sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives. Castrol is part of the BP group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

To find out more about Castrol please visit castrol.com