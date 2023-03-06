Dentistry.One Teams Up with Kare Mobile to Make Dental Care More Convenient for Amerigroup Georgia Members

METUCHEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Improving oral health equity for underserved and rural communities across the U.S. continues to be a challenge. According to the CDC, Medicaid beneficiaries in Georgia, on average, travel 15 more miles for dental care than their non-Medicaid peers. Low-income, racial/ethnic minorities, and populations facing access to care challenges across the U.S. are all at a higher risk of developing oral health issues.

A new partnership between Dentistry.One, LLC, a virtual-first dental care company; and Kare Mobile Inc., a dental service organization focused on innovation in a direct-to-consumer oral care delivery model, brings together best-in-class virtual dental and mobile dental care to fill gaps in access to care for more than 600,000 Amerigroup members across Georgia.

In an announcement last month, Amerigroup donated two customized dental vans that Kare Mobile will use to travel throughout Georgia in cooperation with local dentists and hygienists to provide preventive and restorative dental care. Dentistry.One will support these efforts by:

Making care more convenient for patients by eliminating unnecessary in-person appointments;

Facilitating the scheduling of in-person patient appointments;

Completing patient screenings and evaluations virtually; and

Solving the transportation issues facing Medicaid members across Georgia.

“We look forward to supporting Kare Mobile in our shared mission to address the inequity in access to care that exists for many Amerigroup members in Georgia,” said Brant Herman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of MouthWatch and Dentistry.One.

“Dentistry.One was built to increase patient access to oral healthcare with a convenient virtual front door to dental care, and to provide an ideal solution for organizations dedicated to supporting patient health. We are very excited to now put Dentistry.One to work for Kare Mobile to help Amerigroup members get the care they need and deserve.”

Dentistry.One is a comprehensive virtual-first solution designed to transform oral healthcare and the dental patient care journey. Introduced last month, Dentistry.One was built to provide convenient and simple access to its nationwide network of on-demand dentists, personalized care coordination, oral health coaching, a digital connection between dental and medical care through its proprietary software, and benefits navigation to help patients more easily obtain care.

“Kare Mobile is committed to affordable, comfortable, and convenient dental care in this technology-enabled, hyper-connected, and rapidly evolving digital age,” said Dr. Kwane Watson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Kare Mobile Inc. “We’ve witnessed the oral health inequities present in rural and underserved communities firsthand, and we are excited to have Dentistry.One as a virtual dental care partner to help drive increased access to much needed dental care for Amerigroup members throughout Georgia.”

Dentistry.One will begin working with the Kare Mobile team in March 2023.

About Kare Mobile Inc.

Kare Mobile Inc. is a dental service organization focused on innovation in a direct-to-consumer oral care delivery model. Our proprietary technology and systems were designed to eradicate dental deserts and establish a more equitable oral healthcare model for the world. Kare Mobile Inc. delivers high-quality, innovative, and accessible dental services throughout the country.

For more information visit kare.mobi

About Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia helps improve healthcare access and quality for more than 600,000 low-income Georgians by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is not only accessible but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated, and patient centered. Amerigroup Georgia provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle.

For more information about Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, visit www.myamerigroup.com/ga/

About Dentistry.One, LLC

Dentistry.One is a comprehensive virtual-first care company with solutions built to transform oral healthcare and the dental patient journey.

Recognizing the increasing demands of today’s busy patients, the need for greater efficiency in healthcare, and the proven connection between good oral health and total health, Dentistry.One offers a national network of on-demand dentists; Care Advisors for personalized care coordination of in-office dental visits and online oral health coaching; a digital connection between dental and medical care using the company’s proprietary software; benefits navigation to help patients more easily obtain care; and recommendations for the latest oral healthcare products and services.

Dentistry.One dentists are highly trained to deliver the best dental telehealth experience possible, meeting patient needs such as emergencies, oral-systemic conditions, prescriptions, second opinions, cosmetic consultations, and overall preventive care.

Dentistry.One brings virtual care to patients through health plans, employer benefits packages, Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), and healthcare systems looking to further enhance the patient experience with teledentistry.

MouthWatch, LLC, the parent company of Dentistry.One, has been a pioneering, award-winning company for more than a decade. With Dentistry.One, MouthWatch continues its commitment to creating innovative technologies and solutions that transform how providers and patients experience dental care.

Visit the Dentistry.One website to learn more at www.dentistry.one.