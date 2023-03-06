Knightscope Sells Emergency Call Systems to California School and New York Park

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that a private, pre-K through 12th grade school in southern California purchased a new K1 Blue Light Tower and a New York park expanded their system with an additional K1 Call Box.

Knightscope’s leading-edge communications products and Autonomous Security Robot (ASRs) services provide reliable technologies for educational campuses, office parks, transportation authorities, municipalities, and the thousands of people they serve to help protect the places they live, work, study and visit. ASRs contribute to the physical deterrence of criminal activities while its emergency communication systems ensure that access to help is right at one’s fingertips.

LAS VEGAS CITY LEADERSHIP FORUM

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow is touring the U.S. and will be stopping next in Las Vegas on 29-30 March for the City Leadership Forum to allow public safety leaders to view these technologies in action and in person. Those looking for innovative security solutions or improved emergency communications for locations in the U.S. are encouraged to book their slot for Las Vegas or any of the upcoming Roadshow landings by clicking here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the Company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.