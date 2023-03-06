MaxLinear and ColorChip Announce Collaboration on a Complete Line of Optical and Active Electrical Interconnect Solutions

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of high-speed interconnect ICs that enable next generation fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and wireless transport networks, and ColorChip, a leading supplier of optical transceivers, DACs, and active electrical cables, today announced the availability of a complete line of optical and electrical interconnect solutions for data center applications based on MaxLinear’s 5nm Keystone family of DSPs.

By leveraging the high-performance, high-density, and industry leading power consumption of the Keystone 5nm IP, ColorChip believes it can offer customers a full line of 400G, 800G, and 1.6T solutions with best-in-class power consumption.

“MaxLinear’s innovative Keystone 5nm DSP has enabled us to build the industry’s lowest power 13W 800G-DR8 optical modules, which will be on display at OFC 2023, and their KGD bare die solutions have enabled us to implement the highest density 1.6T OSFP-XD AECs on the market,” said Xin Wu, EVP at ColorChip. “We are now leveraging these capabilities to enable a broad range of optical and electrical interconnect solutions for our customers with best-in-class power consumption and performance.”

“ColorChip has been a strong partner for MaxLinear, quickly building best-in-class solutions for our mutual customers,” said Drew Guckenberger, Vice President of High Speed Interconnect at MaxLinear. “Their broad range of manufacturing capabilities and technologies for both optical modules and electrical cable assembly make them an ideal partner for MaxLinear and our end customers, delivering a complete set of solutions for all interconnect needs.”

Visit MaxLinear at OCF 2023 from March 7-9 at booth 2207 to learn more about these innovative, best-in-class solutions.

About MaxLinear’s Keystone Family

The Keystone 5nm DSP family has been designed to address both 400G and 800G applications. Variants supporting single mode optics (EML and SiPh), multimode optics (VCSEL transceivers and AOCs), and Active Electrical Cables (AECs) are all available and can be paired with companion TIAs to provide complete solutions for our customers.

These DSPs offer exceptional performance and signal integrity in a compact (12mm x 13mm) footprint suitable for next generation optical module form-factors such as QSFP-DD800 and OSFP800 and are also offered as Known Good Die (KGD) for higher density applications, such as OSFP-XD.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

About ColorChip, Inc.

ColorChip is a technology innovator, designer and manufacturer in the fields of photonic integrated circuits based on its proprietary PLC waveguide technology. The company is delivering an array of advanced optical sub-systems spanning from the infrared regime, used in high speed connectivity solutions for mega data centers, in addition to the visual regime used in the fields of AR/MR, Automotive and Medical industries.

