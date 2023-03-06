Future Technologies Achieves Cradlepoint Exclusive Private Networks Specialization

SUWANEE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Technologies Venture, LLC (Future Technologies), a lead system integrator focused on private network solutions, today announced that it has achieved NetCloud Private Networks Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions. The NetCloud Private Networks Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations have become experts in Private Cellular Network deployments by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

By receiving the specialization, Future Technologies will support Cradlepoint’s efforts of selling the industry’s most comprehensive and seamless portfolio for private cellular deployments. Future Technologies has much experience in this space, delivering private networks for both enterprise and public sector clients for over a decade.

“With broader adoption of private networks among enterprise clients, Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Private Networks allows us to offer all the benefits of a private network solution, without the usual complexities of integration,” said Pete Cappiello, CEO Future Technologies. “We’re happy to be the first partner to achieve this Cradlepoint Specialization status and to begin delivering this innovative product to our clients.”

With NetCloud Private Networks, certified Cradlepoint channel partner can help enterprise customers quickly deploy a complete private cellular networks solution that includes: a proven Mobility Gateway (cellular core) that can be deployed on-site; plug-and-play indoor or outdoor LTE Cellular Access Points (CAPs) with future support for 5G; an integrated planning tool that helps map out the ideal location of CAPs; fixed site, mobile and IoT endpoints (User Equipment); and private SIMs with Cradlepoint’s SIM Management capability, allowing IT to deploy and manage private and public SIMs.

“The demand for private cellular networks has quickly increased, but due to the significant cost, planning, and complexity, deployments have lagged,” said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “By creating another world-class certification program for identified partners, Cradlepoint and these partners will be able to accelerate successful deployments and create a positive customer experience.”

For more information on Future Technologies’s work in the industry, please visit futuretechllc.com. For more on Cradlepoint’s Private Cellular Networks certification and the Cradlepoint Partner Program, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/.

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. www.futuretechllc.com

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloudTM. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com