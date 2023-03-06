Sigma Additive Solutions Expands into Post Processing with New Partner DyeMansion; Highlights New Intellectual Property Around Key Quality Analytics

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) (“Sigma,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that it will partner with DyeMansion, the global leader in connected & integrated post-processing solutions for industrial polymer 3D-printing, to add an integrated hardware/software solution option that offers extra quality assurance for DyeMansion’s post-processing solutions: DM60, Powershot Performance and Powerfuse S.

DyeMansion’s comprehensive solution, the Print-to-Product workflow and all components are applicable for Industry 4.0 and can be integrated seamlessly into various production processes. The real-time monitoring and data analytics from Sigma’s Machine Health module complement DyeMansion’s systems by offering reduced cost per part, unmatched quality, and high sustainability.

This partnership comes at an opportune moment as DyeMansion recently introduced their DyeMansion 360° Digital Services at Formnext in November 2022 together with two digital products: DyeMansion Workflow Center & DyeMansion Data Connect. The cloud-based Workflow Center allows users to monitor their post processing systems and easily add other complementary software applications such as Sigma’s Machine Health module. DyeMansion Data Connect offers a direct connection to the machine with a standardized OPC UA interface for easy data exchange with external systems.

According to Sigma Additive Solutions Chief Executive Officer Jacob Brunsberg, “We’re thrilled to partner with DyeMansion and move Sigma’s powerful quality assurance beyond the borders of additive systems and into post processing. I’m also very excited about the rollout of DyeMansion’s Workflow Center - it’s a fantastic addition to their product and will place vital data into the hands of owners and operators.”

Felix Ewald, CEO and Co-founder of DyeMansion, added, “Automated quality monitoring across the whole production chain will be an important driver for the factory of the future. The solutions from Sigma Additive Solutions can contribute to this significantly.”

As Sigma continues to develop and release innovative quality assurance solutions, it is also pleased to highlight the growth of the Company’s patent portfolio. As of February 24, 2023, the total number of granted patents has increased to 29 with an additional 40 patent applications in-process. Recently, Sigma received several foundational patent grants from some of its earliest filed patent families that cover sensor-based machine learning and sensor fusion in both on- and off-axis configurations.

Sigma Additive Solutions will be attending AMUG March 19-23 and hosting a booth at Rapid + TCT May 2-4, highlighting the growth of Sigma’s quality technology. Sigma will be scheduling meetings with attendees who wish to learn more at both events.

About DyeMansion

DyeMansion is the global leader in post-processing solutions for industrial polymer 3D-printing and the only provider of a complete, fully integrated end-to-end solution for all finishing steps. From perfect fit eyewear to personalized car interiors, our technology makes 3D-printed products become a part of our everyday life. For more information, please visit https://dyemansion.com/en/.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield, and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

