Barnes & Noble Education and Georgia College & State University (GCSU) Launch First Day® Complete Program to Enhance Student Success

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes and Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and leading solutions provider for the education industry, announced today the upcoming launch of First Day® Complete at Georgia College & State University (GCSU). Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which manages BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school branded e-commerce sites, will launch First Day Complete in August 2023 for the 5,500 undergraduate students who attend Georgia College.

With the launch of First Day Complete all Georgia College undergraduate students will have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class—saving the average student between 35-50%.

By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, First Day Complete ensures students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select course materials they think are best for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.

“We are excited to announce that Georgia College and State University is the first University System of Georgia institution to adopt First Day Complete,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “First Day Complete ensures students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We support Georgia College’s mission of providing the highest quality education and, through this partnership, we will provide a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless retail experience to help to drive success for Georgia College students in the classroom and beyond. We look forward to working with Georgia College and our other partner schools to continue delivering solutions that empower academic success for all students.”

“First Day Complete will ensure that GCSU students have their books and other learning materials in hand before they enter class on the first day of each semester. This will better prepare students for the academic term and may help them complete courses and achieve better grades. Our professors and lecturers will continue to have the freedom to select books and course materials across all publishers and in any format—just as they always have—and should benefit from having students prepared to fully participate from the very first day of class,” said Dr. Mark Pelton, the Associate Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Georgia College & State University. “We believe First Day Complete will have a positive impact and will be a wining solution for our students, faculty, and the university as a whole."

With First Day Complete, instead of purchasing course materials a la carte, the cost is included in each student’s account when tuition is charged. In July 2023, students will receive an email from the Georgia College bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method for fall semester materials. The bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when materials are available for in-store pickup or have shipped. Digital materials will be automatically delivered to students.

Here's what students, faculty and administrators had to say about their experiences using First Day Complete and how it made a positive impact at their institutions. Watch the video, here.

