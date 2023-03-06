IsoTruss® Carbon Fiber Tower Named Winner of Global Innovation Award by JEC Composites

IsoTruss® Carbon Fiber Tower, winner of the 2023 JEC Composites Global Innovation Award in the Equipment, Machinery & Heavy Industries category. Photo (L-R): Eric Pierrejean, CEO, JEC Group; Nathan D. Rich, Founder and CEO, IsoTruss, Inc. Photo: Courtesy JEC Composites

At IsoTruss, Inc. our mission is to help companies build with the structures and technology of tomorrow. Our patented IsoTruss® geometry is a radically transformative structural solution that is stronger, lighter-weight, more durable and less expensive than traditional materials. Check out the IsoTruss® Carbon Fiber Tower, winner of the 2023 JEC Composites Global Innovation Award in the Equipment, Machinery & Heavy Industries category. www.isotruss.com

SPRINGVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IsoTruss, Inc., an engineering, design, and manufacturing services provider, today announced its IsoTruss® Carbon Fiber Tower has been named winner of the 2023 Global Innovation Award by JEC Composites in the Equipment, Machinery & Heavy Industries category.

Nathan D. Rich, Founder and CEO, IsoTruss, Inc., said, “ We are honored to receive the 2023 Innovation Award from JEC Composites for our IsoTruss® carbon fiber tower. I'm grateful to our entire team for its hard work and dedication as we pioneer a new chapter in sustainability. We value and appreciate the validation IsoTruss has received not only from JEC, but from our customers, clients, partners, and investors around the world as we implement our mission to build for tomorrow with sustainable, durable solutions in infrastructure and construction.”

IsoTruss® carbon fiber towers reduce material usage by twelve times on a weight basis, resulting in 70% reduction in carbon emissions over the life of the tower. IsoTruss® tower solutions are well-suited to high wind, snow and ice environments in mountain settings and hurricane/typhoon-prone regions. This is mostly due to the corrosion-resistance of the composite material and the superior wind resistance of the IsoTruss® lattice geometry, which extends product lifetimes by five times over steel solutions.

Each year, the JEC Composites Innovation Awards celebrate successful projects and cooperation between players of the composites industry. These composites champions are awarded based on multiple criteria such as partner involvement in the value chain, complexity or commercial potential of the project.

The original IsoTruss® grid design, based on isosceles triangles, was invented by IsoTruss, Inc. Chief Technical Adviser and Brigham Young University Professor Emeritus David W. Jensen, Ph.D. in conjunction with NASA.

He said, “ It is indeed an incredible honor for IsoTruss to receive this prestigious international recognition from JEC. The advanced composite lattice structure that we know today as IsoTruss® is the culmination of the tireless, creative effort by an evolving team of dedicated students, engineers, business leaders, employees, investors, government agencies, co-inventors, and more.

“ The real joy for me personally has been in the nearly three-decade-long journey--serving in the various roles of engineer, mentor, consultant, and adviser, while rubbing shoulders with so many brilliant and hard-working individuals who have put their hearts and souls into overcoming the continuous barrage of technical, financial, and business challenges along the way to achieve the design and implementation of a variety of useful products that benefit from the unique structural characteristics of the IsoTruss.”

Each IsoTruss® carbon fiber tower is designed and manufactured to meet the firm’s own rigorous design and production standards, various local, state and federal regulations, and Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA®) and AASHTO standards.

With a global portfolio of more than thirty patented and patent-pending structural and composite material designs that protect not only the configurations but also the manufacturing processes, IsoTruss, Inc., is committed to building the sustainable infrastructure of the future through innovative solutions in engineering, design, manufacturing and construction.

JEC Group is the world’s leading company dedicated entirely to the development of information and business connections channels and platforms supporting the growth and promotion of the composite materials industry.

Additional 2023 JEC Innovation Award Winners include:

Automotive & Road Transportation – Process: AUDI AG (Germany): BEV battery protection plate in composite design; Building & Civil Engineering: Nanotures (Spain): A Composite Roof for The Stadium of Real Madrid; Circularity & Recycling: TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (Japan): 100% Recycled Cf Spun Yarn and Applied Products; Digital, AI & Data: NIAR WSU (United States): In-Process Afp Manufacturing Inspection System; Maritime Transportation & Shipbuilding: CHANTIERS DE L’ATLANTIQUE (France): Solid Sail Mast; Renewable Energies: HUNTSMAN Advanced Materials (Switzerland): New Acrylic Adhesives for A Better World, and in Sports, Leisure & Recreation: SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD (Taiwan): Recyclable Thermoset Cfrp Composite Bike.

JEC World 2023, the world’s leading international composites trade show taking place April 25-27 in Paris, France, will display the IsoTruss Carbon Fiber Tower in its prestigious Innovation Planets exhibition.

IsoTruss executives will attend the trade show in conjunction with the Utah Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI), and the Utah World Trade Center located in the U.S. Pavilion.

IsoTruss, Inc. is an active member of the Institute of Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IAMCI), a Manufacturing USA institute established by the U.S. Department of Energy. IACMI’s mission is to accelerate advanced composite design, manufacturing, technical innovation and workforce solutions to enable a cleaner and more sustainable, more secure, and more competitive U.S. economy.

For more information, please visit IsoTruss/Technology or contact info@Isotruss.com.

IsoTruss Inc., an engineering, design, and manufacturing services provider, produces patented IsoTruss® Carbon Fiber Towers for the telecommunications, infrastructure and construction industries. IsoTruss® towers are lightweight, durable, cost-effective, corrosion-resistant, sustainable, and eco-friendly. Utilizing its family of patented, composite material grid structures, the enterprise offers additional R&D capabilities, applications, and solutions in infrastructure, construction, aerospace, energy, leisure, and more.