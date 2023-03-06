Office Depot Introduces New Imagine Success™ Brand Platform To Support Customers’ Unique Visions of Success

Office Depot launched a new brand platform, Imagine Success™, to help customers fuel their passions, power their potential and achieve their goals. Watch this inspirational video to discover what Imagine Success is all about and visit officedepot.com/imaginesuccess to learn more.

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Depot, a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office and education customers live more productive and organized lives through innovative products and services, today announced the launch of its new brand platform, Imagine Success™, created to help customers fuel their passions, power their potential and achieve their goals. Imagine Success will come to life in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores, online at officedepot.com, across digital platforms and more.

“Everyone has their own individual definition of success,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. “At Office Depot, we’re passionate about helping to enable our customers’ unique visions of success. We believe building and fostering lasting relationships is at the heart of our business and always will be.”

Through the new Imagine Success brand platform, the company will capture and share real stories of success, from the epic to the everyday. These stories, along with inspirational videos and articles, informative studies, and helpful strategies, will be amplified throughout Office Depot’s marketing campaigns, social media profiles, officedepot.com, mobile app, and on the company’s content hub, The Stepping Stone. In addition, small business owners, home office workers, teachers, parents and students can tap into experiences with solutions designed just for them – complete with helpful buying guides, pro tips and more to help them unlock their full potential.

To help celebrate the launch of Imagine Success, Office Depot will host a “Success in the Making” contest, now through Thursday, April 6, 2023. To enter the contest, submit a short video or photo and written essay describing what success means to you and how Office Depot has helped or could help get you there. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and sixteen entrants will be selected to win a $500 Office Depot® OfficeMax® merchandise card to help enable their success. Visit officedepot.com/contest for complete details and to enter the contest.

“We’re excited to learn how our customers define success, whether it’s acquiring a customer with new marketing materials, creating a productive learning environment where students can thrive or in ways we haven’t yet thought of,” said Wesley Brinkhurst, vice president of marketing for Office Depot. “With the launch of our Imagine Success platform, we plan to engage with our customers differently, learning more about how we can provide innovative solutions, create meaningful connections and put them in the spotlight.”

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation, is a leading specialty retailer providing innovative products and services delivered through a fully integrated omnichannel platform of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores and an award-winning online presence, OfficeDepot.com, to support the productivity and organization of its small business, home office and education clients. Office Depot is committed to enabling its clients’ success, strengthening local communities and providing equal opportunities for all. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

