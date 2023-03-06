SWBC Leverages CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Technology to Help Credit Unions Resolve Total Loss Auto Claims

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announced today that SWBC, a diversified financial services company, will leverage its CCC® Total Loss Care solution to streamline the total loss management and settlement process for its credit union clients and their members. CCC Total Loss Care is a comprehensive digital solution that simplifies the total loss resolution process, creating efficiencies and improving customer experiences. SWBC provides auto and mortgage solutions to 1,400+ financial institutions.

“Many of our credit union clients serve as a one-stop shop for their members and look to us for support in bringing best-in-class solutions to help address their members’ challenges,” said Jeff Anderson, Vice President of Auto Specialty Products, SWBC’s Financial Institution Group. “By using CCC’s solutions, we can help our credit union clients bring relief to their members following a total loss experience. CCC Total Loss Care reduces the tedious and timely manual steps from the recovery process and helps to bring total loss claims to conclusion faster.”

CCC is the leader in total loss valuations, processing more than 4 million total loss claims on behalf of its clients in 2022. CCC Total Loss Care, part of CCC’s suite of digital claims solutions, uses a range of technologies to connect disparate parties, digitize processes, and inform decisions throughout the total loss experience. Chiefly, the solution automates the cumbersome tasks of obtaining lien information and title release, offering users a digital solution throughout the total loss journey from pre-inspection to incident to assignment to salvage providers.

“CCC is excited to welcome SWBC to its lender community,” said Rick Evans, Vice President, Lender Services, CCC. “Connecting SWBC to the important documentation they need will help them deliver a value-added service to their credit union clients. Now more than ever, lenders are experiencing high volumes of member calls, and digital tools that can deliver scale will create better experiences for them.”

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers’ needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC’s website at swbc.com.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s solutions. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in most recently filed Form 10-K by CCC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2023, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.