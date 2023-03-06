Exactech Announces New Branding Campaign: EXACTLY

With Exactech by your side, you’ve got exactly what you need. (Photo: Business Wire)

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With Exactech by your side, you’ve got exactly what you need. Today, Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced a new surgeon-focused corporate branding campaign that will headline the company’s educational exhibit, Booth 1455, at the 2023 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting, March 8-10, in Las Vegas.

In addition, a full lineup of innovative products and technologies that help Exactech empower surgeons in and out of the operating room will be on display. Attendees will have an immersive experience at the Exactech booth, with presentations by surgeon colleagues and hands-on demonstrations of Exactech implants and smart solutions.

Key products to be featured include the Newton™ Balanced Knee System, Spartan Hip Stem and Logical Cup, the Equinoxe® Laser Cage Glenoid and Humeral Augmented Tray, Vantage® Ankle PSI – and Active Intelligence® technologies such as ExactechGPS® navigation, Predict+® patient-specific outcome predictor and Chime clinical exchange app.

“This year, in addition to showcasing an exciting array of new products and technologies, we are excited to highlight our commitment to surgeons through a new corporate campaign,” said Exactech President Darin Johnson. “With our newest product offerings, Exactech is continuing to advance orthopaedics with a rich portfolio of solutions that are designed to help improve patient outcomes throughout the continuum of care.”

“Our campaign aims to show surgeons that Exactech is intensely focused on them, providing EXACTLY what they need to perform at their best,” Johnson continued. “Exactech’s transformative innovations empower surgeons to take their practice to the next level, our smart solutions leverage clinical data to augment decision making, and our commitment to partnerships helps surgeons be successful in and out of the operating room.”

The EXACTLY brand elevates Exactech’s inherent, differentiating attributes:

Smart Solutions: Innovative, easy to use, data-driven solutions for surgeons that focus on improving outcomes

Innovative, easy to use, data-driven solutions for surgeons that focus on improving outcomes Partnerships: Nimble, accessible, responsive and personable

Nimble, accessible, responsive and personable Empowerment: Solutions for surgeons to optimize decision making, stay in control, be equipped for anything and perform their best

Solutions for surgeons to optimize decision making, stay in control, be equipped for anything and perform their best Authenticity: Deep expertise as a surgeon-founded company

For more information, visit www.exac.com/Academy.

Spartan Hip Stem and Logical Cup are manufactured by Signature Orthopaedics and distributed by Exactech, Inc. The Vantage Ankle PSI is manufactured by 3D Systems, Inc., and distributed in the U.S. only by Exactech, Inc. ExactechGPS, Equinoxe Planning App and Predict+ are developed by Blue Ortho, an Exactech subsidiary, and distributed by Exactech, Inc.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.