Magellan Aerospace Signs Agreement With Collins Aerospace for Complex Castings

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced today the signing of a significant long-term agreement (“LTA”) extension with Collins Aerospace (“Collins”), a Raytheon Technologies business, to manufacture complex magnesium and aluminum castings for various military and commercial aerospace platforms. The castings will be produced by Magellan’s facilities in Renfrew, Ontario and Glendale, Arizona.

The extension of this LTA with Collins renews the framework for strategic alignment with Magellan; in addition to F-15, F-16, and F-18 castings for Collins legacy programs, the agreement also encompasses the supply of castings to support F-35 Lightning II, KC-46, A320neo, 787 and 777X programs.

“The signing of this LTA extension is built on a strong foundation of collaboration between our two companies over many decades,” said Haydn Martin, Vice President, Business Development, Marketing and Contracts for Magellan Aerospace. “Magellan’s casting centres of excellence are tailored for meeting the needs of these important Collins programs.”

Magellan is a world leader in the development and production of aerospace components and is a centre of excellence in sand casting processes. Magellan was the first in the industry to optimize 3D sand printing technology for production and has invested in innovative and transformative casting technologies such as robotics, 3D sand printing, automated pouring and finishing, and digital radiography to achieve the highest standard of product and performance while remaining cost competitive.

About Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Magellan Aerospace Corporation is a global aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced proprietary products for military and space markets, and provides engine and component repair and overhaul services worldwide. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe, and India.

