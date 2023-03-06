University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Will Use SOPHiA GENETICS to Advance Clinical Research for Blood Cancers

BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and the leader in data-driven medicine, today announced the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), based in Little Rock, AR, will use SOPHiA GENETICS’ platform to support their clinical oncology research. Beginning this year, UAMS will implement the SOPHiA DDM™ platform to gain deeper insights into hematologic malignancies.

As the only health sciences university in the state of Arkansas and the state’s largest public employer, UAMS is a cornerstone of medical research and treatment for the state. SOPHiA DDM™ is a cloud-based platform that uses Artificial Intelligence with patented technologies and methods to synthesize next generation sequencing (NGS) data. Such synthesis is key to identifying characterizations of disease-causing mutations.

“Our mission at SOPHiA GENETICS is to democratize data-driven medicine, making it more accessible to all,” said Ken Freedman, Chief Revenue Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. “The adoption of SOPHiA DDM™ for UAMS – Arkansas’ only health sciences university – will benefit the entire state and larger medical community by providing the institution with more comprehensive insights from their data.”

Hematologic malignancies such as leukemia, lymphoma, or plasma cell myeloma can move fast. Clinical researchers need to be able to move quickly as well. Having the ability to synthesize NGS data in-house builds local expertise and allows for faster data turnaround, a benefit to both clinical researchers and patients.

Hematological tumors represent the fourth most frequent cancer type in the developed world.1 The SOPHiA DDM™ for Blood Cancers solution is designed to accelerate and streamline the analyses of blood cancers and positively impact disease management.

“We’re excited to bring this technology to the state of Arkansas,” said Philippe Menu, Chief Medical Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. “One person in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma roughly every three minutes2. The SOPHiA DDM™ for Blood Cancers solution will put increased data at the fingertips of clinical researchers.”

