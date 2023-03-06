VieCure and Exact Sciences Enter Strategic Collaboration Aimed at Improving Patient Access to Genomic Testing

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VieCure, a cancer care company with a market-leading artificial intelligence, informatics, and clinical decision support platform, announced today a strategic collaboration with Exact Sciences, a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, to improve access to precision oncology diagnostics for patients and community oncologists within the United States.

As part of the agreement, VieCure will facilitate the integration and interpretation of Exact Sciences’ growing portfolio of diagnostic tests into the clinical workflow of its oncology care management platform at the community oncology level, starting with the Oncotype DX® Breast Recurrence Score test. VieCure’s proprietary artificial intelligence (A.I.) platform, which prompts clinical rules and guidelines within its interface, will help clinicians interpret test results and provide patient-specific treatment plans.

“VieCure and Exact Sciences, together, are accelerating the adoption of precision oncology in the community cancer care setting,” said Dr. Fred Ashbury, Chief Scientific Officer at VieCure. “Our goal through this collaboration is to improve clinical workflow and make it easier for community oncologists to order the right tests and generate patient-specific treatment plans.”

Personalizing cancer treatment to respond to the molecular profile of an individual’s cancer is rapidly becoming the standard of care and leading to improved patient outcomes. Exact Sciences’ tests provide critical diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic insights to inform patient-specific treatment plans. These data are complex, considerable, and can be difficult to access and interpret in the community oncology setting. Together, VieCure and Exact Sciences aim to help overcome the potential challenges clinicians face in managing the growing amount of genomic information required to care for patients and keep current with rapidly evolving medical guidelines.

“At Exact Sciences, we know that cancer care is complex. Our growing portfolio of precision oncology tests helps doctors and patients determine the most effective treatment plan by providing actionable insights about the molecular makeup of a patient’s specific cancer,” said Brian Baranick, general manager of Precision Oncology for Exact Sciences. “By streamlining the workflow, our VieCure partnership will help accelerate access to our test portfolio for community oncologists and their patients.”

About VieCure

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform in conjunction with a clinical inference engine and point-of-care decision support system in oncology. The VieCure™ platform combines the latest in clinical knowledge with patient data to assist clinicians in generating personalized treatment plans and better managing a patient’s treatment throughout diagnosis, cancer therapy, and ongoing follow-up care. VieCure was launched in 2015 and has contracted with leading community oncology centers and cancer care delivery networks including Alabama Cancer Care, the American Oncology Network, and Oncology Care Partners. Active implementation of the VieCure platform is occurring in network locations across the United States. For more information, please visit viecure.com and connect with VieCure on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.